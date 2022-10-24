Pietermaritzburg swimming star Sates shines at World Cup series

Carl Peters

Young Pietermaritzburg swimmer Matthew Sates and seasoned star Chad le Clos spearheaded South Africa’s effort in the opening leg of the 2022 Fina World Cup series in Berlin over the weekend.

Sates (19) bagged two golds medals, a new African record and a piece of silver before the last finals session of this first leg of three in the series was due to take place in the German capital last night.

The other legs take place in Canada and the U.S. over the next two weekends.

In the 25-metre Berlin pool, Sates came first in the 400 m freestyle and 200 m individual medley (IM), and second in the 100m IM.

He basically wasted little time in his quest to be the top performer of the lucrative, short-course series for the second year running.

His top performance in the 400m freestyle saw him create an African record of three minutes and 36,30 seconds in finishing ahead of Kieran Smith of the U.S. (3:37,27) and Danas Rapsys of Lituania (3:40,36).

The old record of 3:36,75 had been set by Ous Mellouli of Tunisia in the 2008 World Cup in the same pool in Berlin.

In the 200 IM, Sates posted a winning time of 1:51,64 and was followed home by Hubert Kos of Hungary in 1:53,89 and Rapsys in 1:54,59.

In the 100m IM, Sates clocked 51,62 seconds and was 00,10 behind Italian winner Thomas Ceccon.

Sates, coached by Wayne Riddin and winner of over R1 million in last year’s series, also witnessed his “senior statesmen” Le Clos do well to grab two gold medals in Berlin ahead of the climax of the leg last night.

The 30-year-old Durbanite, who has a base in Cape Town, took top spot in the 100 m butterfly and 200 m butterfly, which helped to place South Africa second in the standings, behind the U.S. and ahead of France before last night’s scheduled activities.

The much-loved Le Clos clocked 48,58 sec for the 100 m butterfly and then came Noe Ponti of Switzerland in 49,38 and Matteo Rivolta of Italy in 49.75. That was the sixth fastest time of Le Clos’s career but best in the event since 2020.

In the 200 m ‘fly, the South African maestro finished in 1:49,62 and was followed home by Ponti in 1:50,43 and Kuan-Hung Wang of Taiwan in 1:51,04.

That was Le Clos’s fastest time in two years over the distance, with reports suggesting that his work with coach Dirk Lange is paying off in the long run to the 2024 Olympics.