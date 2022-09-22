Pietermaritzburg to host part of CSA’s T20 Cup

Witness Reporter

The KZN Inland Cricket Union will host part of CSA’s T20 Cup for Division 2 teams at the Pietermaritzburg Oval from September 30 with a measure of pride.

The seven teams in Division 2, plus the SA Under-19 team, have been placed into two groups for the competition and the host venues are Pietermaritzburg and East London for a four-team contest on each side.

The Tuskers will have Eastern Storm, Mpumalanga Rhinos and SA U19 in their group at the Pietermaritzburg Oval. After playing each other, the top two in each group progress to the semi-finals of the competition the following weekend.

Entry to the matches is free and Midlands cricket followers are urged to get behind the Tuskers in their trophy quest, according to KZN Inland chief executive, Jason Sathiaseelan.

KZN Inland was also happy to announce yesterday that its junior section is going to be sponsored by Adriya Sports & Fencing. The cricket body and the company signed a one-year agreement that covers all four divisions — U9, U11, U13 and U15.

Said Sathiaseelan: “We wish to thank Vyash Ramluggan and his Adriya Sports team for their kind gesture. It is so nice to have businesses get involved in community activities.

This sponsorship will ensure competitive junior leagues, with matches being played at various venues in the Pietermaritzburg region.

T20 Fixtures for PMB Oval

September 30

9.30 am: Eastern Storm v SA U19

1.45 pm: Tuskers v Mpumalanga Rhinos

October 1

9.30 am: Tuskers v SA U19

1.45 pm: Eastern Storm v Mpumalanga Rhinos

October 2

9.30 am: Mpumalanga Rhinos v SA U19

1.45 pm: Tuskers v Eastern Storm