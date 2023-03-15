Pietermaritzburg to host regional athletics championships

Witness Reporter

The regional athletics championships of Colleges Sports, Arts and Culture South Africa (Cosacsa) will be held at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium in the city on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the national championships next month.

About 1 000 students from across the province’s TVET Colleges are expected to participate in the regional competition, with more than 200 delegate from the Department of Higher Education and Training and its stakeholders expected to attend, according to the organisation.

The regional competition will be followed by the national competition on April 2-4 at the same venue.

ALSO READ | Stage is set for 25th Umgeni Water Marathon

The regional leg of the competition comes after colleges successfully hosted their qualifiers to allow athletes the chance to earn provincial colours and then shoot for the national competition.

The championships will be held in honour of the late uMgungundlovu TVET College co-curricular officer Sakhiwo Zuma, who died last year in a horrific car accident along with four college students while returning to Pietermaritzburg from attending the 2022 national college athletics games in Polokwane.