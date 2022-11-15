Pietermaritzburg’s Save Orion road race a huge success

Jerry Barnes

Pietermaritzburg’s annual road race, Save Orion (21,1 km and 10 km) did not only bring the city centre to a standstill on Sunday, but brought happiness and smiles to the majority of athletes.

One of the organisers of the race and the chairperson of Orion Athletics club, Ajith Deena on Monday told The Witness that there were a lot of positive reviews about the event and the new route from the participants.

Deena also confirmed that the Save Orion AC race attracted a decent number of runners, most of whom “endlessly” praised the organisers for the job well done.

I can proudly say we were able to attract a good field on the race day. About 1 600 runners took part in the race and all enjoyed it. The runners also praised our new route, which started and finished at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium. We were also very happy and excited to be back on the road after two years.

Although the weather did not look kind at the start and during the race, the sporting spirit displayed by all the participants remained high.

Notwithstanding the weather, the times registered by the winners were also good. The main race (21,1 km) was won by Mthokozisi Mazibuko in a time of 1:08,40, followed closely by Thamsanqa Malandelakancane (1:10,18) and Simphiwe Zulu in third place with a time of 1:12,29.

Official results: Open Men 21,1 km

1. Mthokozisi Mazibuko 1:08,40

2. Thamsanqa Malandelakancan 1:10,18

3. Simphiwe Zulu 1:12,29

Men 40 to 49

1. Simphiwe Zulu 1:12,29

2. Denzyll Hadebe 1:25,04

3. Thulani Mnculwane 1:27,23

Men 50 to 59

1. A K Dlamini 1:23,08

2. Michael Ndlovu 1:24,05

3. Thulasizwe Ngcobo 1:31,00

Men 60 to 69

1. Zibonele Ndlovu 1:25,23

Men 70 plus

1. KarishDarson 1:35,21

Junior Men

1. Maslachi Xulu 1:33,16

Open Women

1. Janet Mbele 1:20,13

2. Nokuthula Ntshangase 1:33,08

3. Robyn Greyling 1:35,04

Women 40 to 49

1. Robyn Greyling 1:35,04

2. Ayanda Gwala 1:49,01

3. Precious Duma 1:49,38

Women 50 to 59

1. Sibongile Ziqubu 1:48,53

2. Sue Malherbe 1:56,49

3. Jen Patrick 1:59,18

Women 60 to 69

1. Debbie De Koning 1:49,07

Open Men 10 km Run

1. Sipho Mbanjwa 30,47

2. Divan Du Plooy 31,09

3. Thabiso Hlela 32,38

Open Women 10 km

1. Mabusi Makhunga 44,15

2. Anita Jacobs 48,40

3. Notsikelelo Shange 51,41