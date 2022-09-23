Plea to save local road running scene after cancellation of races

Jerry Barnes

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and its Pietermaritzburg-based chairperson of the road running aspect is pleading with local municipalities to help save the sports code.

This after a number of races were officially cancelled or postponed.

It seems that clubs around the province are battling to host events due to a lack of sponsorship while many businesses are battling.

Recent cancellations include SAPS Striders Heritage Challenge, which was scheduled for Sunday, Ma’am Jila Mem 21 km, Wasbank Marathon and Mineshaft-Queensburgh, all set for October.

KZNA’s road running chairperson, Ray Khanyile, says the only sector that can now help local clubs and events are local municipalities around the province.

We recently discovered that a lot of athletic clubs are either cancelling or postponing their races. The main factor there is lack of sponsorship.

We also discovered that a lot of companies around the province, even here around Pietermaritzburg, are still battling to recover from Covid-19’s shutdown and looting. Sponsors used to make it possible for clubs to stage events without any hassles, but it’s now different and tough out there. READ MORE Boks clash overshadows URC opener

The ex-Muden Combined School and Umvuzo Secondary School headmaster says KZNA and clubs are still trying their best to attract businesses and draw popular sporting products to sponsor, especially in local municipalities around KZN, and “just hoping for the best”.

We are really pleading with our local municipalities to please listen kindly to our athletes and especially clubs. We are desperate and need your help to save sport.

Veteran KZNA administrator, Dees Govender, said this year officials often spent long hours and sometimes days trying to sort out cancelled races and new dates.

This year is really different and things are not smooth at all. There are a lot of events getting either cancelled or postponed.

I mean, to work around those new dates and reshuffling everything costs us major time.

In this regard, local runners are urged to always check their road running block fixtures and attend.

A notable event on the local scene, the Capital Climb (15 km run/walk and 5 km run/walk) will now take place on October 30.



Re-scheduled Races:

October 1: Ushaka 21 & 10 km

October 8: Zakhele Flat & Fast

October 30: Capital Climb

November 11: Josia Gumede Marathon (named changed to Drakensberg Marathon)

December 3: Ladysmith Nite Race (new race by Ladysmith AC).