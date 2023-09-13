Plenty of action to choose from across the globe for SA’s top golfers

By Carl Peters

South African golf’s depth is highlighted by the country’s flag being flown at a considerable number of tournaments across the globe this week.

This includes opportunities for recognition and rewards for a number of ambitious and young black players, such as Keenan Davidse from Stellenbosch, Anu Gounden from Mount Edgecombe, Karabo Mokoena from Modderfontein and Yurav Premlall from Glendower.

Starting on Wednesday, a large group of “Saffers” will form part of a strong field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, England, which is one of the most high-profile events on the European Tour and a leg of the lucrative Rolex Series.

The group includes Thriston Lawrence, who did well to finish joint-third in the Irish Open last Sunday, Oliver Bekker, Justin Walters, Oliver Strydom, Louis de Jager and Hennie du Plessis.

They will be among “top dogs” such as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Jon Rahm of Spain and Tommy Fleetwood of England, in seeking great paydays on the par-72 West Course at Wentworth.

The prize pot there is $9 million (R170,3 million), plus some players will be looking to strengthen their positions in the “Road to Dubai” rankings of the European Tour, which is also known as the DP World Tour for commercial purposes.

It has been reported that European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will be an interested spectator, hoping to watch one of his team walk away with the prize.

The Ryder Cup takes place at Marco Simone outside Rome, Italy, at the end of the month.

The defending champion of the BMW Championship at Wentworth is Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

The course was originally designed by Harry Colt but later radically remodelled by South African great Ernie Els.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape’s Davidse will be joining several compatriots for the Portugal Open’s tee-off at Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort in Vau Óbidos tomorrow on the European Challenge Tour.

The others in the hunt there include Darren Fichardt, Jacques Kruiswijk, Tinus Strydom, Brandon Stone and Jaco Prinsloo.

They will be competing for parts of a €250 000 (R5,07 million) purse.

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. PGA Tour returns from a recess tomorrow with the staging of the Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

There’s prize money of $8,4 million on offer and the South Africans in its field are Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen, MJ Daffue, Dylan Frittelli and Garrick Higgo.

Van Rooyen is jumping back to his main tour after featuring in the Irish Open last week, where he finished tied-16th after carding three strokes more than compatriot Lawrence and five strokes more than winner Vincent Norrman from Sweden.

The Fortinet Championship sees home player Max Homa seeking to clinch the title for the third year on the trot.

Also starting on Wednesday, JB Kruger and Shaun Norris will carry the South African flag in the Ana Open on the Japanese tour.

Friday sees the latest leg of the Vodacom Origins of Golf series get going at Devonvale Golf and Wine Estate in the Western Cape.

The purse there is R2 million for three rounds of action.

Players listed in the field include Durban’s Gounden and Gauteng’s Mokoena and Premlall.

On the women’s scene, Stacy Lee Bregman is set to compete in the Swiss Ladies Open at Golfpark Holzhäusern in Zug this week.