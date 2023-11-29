Plenty of high-level golfing action in store

By Carl Peters

High-level golfing action continues this week as the European Tour stays in South Africa and the U.S. PGA Tour resumes in the Bahamas.

For the second week running, the European Tour is having concurrent events in South Africa and Australia, with the local one being the SA Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg from on Thursday.

This follows last Sunday’s home victories by Dean Burmester in the Joburg Open and Min Woo Lee in the Australian PGA Championship.

The Investec-sponsored SA Open is worth $1,5 million (R28 million)and the many foreign hopefuls in the field include Dan Bradbury and Andy Sullivan from England, Ashun Wu of China, Ewen Ferguson from Scotland and Nick Bachem of Germany.

The other European Tour competition starting on Thursda is the ISPS Handa Australian Open at The Lakes GC in that country’s commercial capital of Sydney. It’s prize fund is reported to be (AUS)$1,7 million (R21 million)and foreign entrants listed in the field include Alex Fitzpatrick from England and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

Meanwhile, the American circuit is going “island style” in featuring the Hero World Challenge at Albany, New Providence in the Bahamas from on Thursday until Sunday.

The event carries a purse of $3,5 million (R65,5 million) on a par-72 layout, but there are no South Africans in the limited field.