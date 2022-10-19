Plenty of opportunities at home and abroad for SA golfers

Carl Peters

South Africa’s professional and semi-pro golfers again have opportunities at home and abroad this week with the seasons of the three most relevant circuits well underway.

The domestic Sunshine Tour focuses on the Sunbet Challenge in KwaZulu-Natal from Wednesday until Friday, while the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour has regular, four-day action teeing off on Friday in the Mallorca Open and CJ Cup, respectively.

The Sunbet Challenge is being hosted by Sun Sibaya at Umhlali Country Club, north of Durban, and has a standard prize purse of R1 million for three-day play.

The field contains pros, semi-pros and foreigners from Europe, America and Africa. The tournament follows the 72-hole Blue Label Challenge at Sun City last weekend where Stephen Ferreira claimed his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour by one point under a modified stableford scoring system.

The European Tour, meanwhile, is in Spain for the third consecutive week and a strong South African group in the field for the Mallorca Open includes George Coetzee, Zander Lombard, Erik van Rooyen and Daniel van Tonder.

The purse is $2 million (roughly R36 million) at the Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma.

Last year’s edition of the tournament was won by Jeff Winther from Denmark in what was his first triumph on the European Tour, which is also known as the DP World Tour for commercial purposes.

Across the Atlantic, the CJ Cup is being hosted by the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, and the prize fund is $10,5 million (R189 million).

But the number of South African hopefuls playing there is just one — Christian Bezuidenhout.

That is largely due to defections to the breakaway LIV circuit, which will complete its inaugural season in Miami next week. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is the defending CJ Cup champion this week.