Plenty of rewards on offer for SA’s top golfers

Carl Peters

South African golfers have enough opportunities to secure respect and rewards this week as there is solid action on the domestic and foreign tours for the second week running.

This partly stems from the Sunshine Tour now being up and running for 2023 — and the golfers’ collective “hot spots” this week are topped by luxurious Fancourt on South Africa’s Garden Route, Laguna National in Singapore, and TPC Scottsdale in the U.S.

Highly-rated Fancourt is once again home to one of the leading events on the Sunshine Tour, the Dimension Data Pro-Am, and this means the field is very strong for a domestic event.

ALSO READ | Over R300million up for grabs as golfing season heats up

It includes some players who have skipped the simultaneous tournament on the European Tour, the Singapore Classic, although that event will still have plenty of other South Africans in the mix from today, as well.

The Dimension Data Pro-Am’s prize fund is R7,3 million and among those eyeing a share of that handsome amount are experienced players Brandon Stone and JC Ritchie and the younger Dylan Naidoo and Yurav Premlal.

The 27-year-old competition, which moved from the Lost City to Fancourt in George in 2010, is co-sanctioned by the domestic tour and European Challenge Tour.

The Singapore Classic, meanwhile, marks the European Tour’s return to the Far East for the first time since 2019.

The prize fund at Laguna National Golf Club’s Classic Course is $2 million (approximately R35 million) and some 14 South Africans are listed in the field.

ALSO READ | South African golfers get their 2023 duties underway

They include Jayden Schaper, Thriston Lawrence and George Coetzee, while a smaller group of “Saffers” will start tackling the WM Phoenix Open at a star-studded TPC Scottsdale on Thursday.

It’s purse is a mouthwatering $20 million (roughly R350 million), plus there are FedEx Cup points up for grabs.

Christian Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli, Garrick Higgo and Erik van Rooyen will represent the “Rainbow Nation” in that high-profile affair.

On the women’s scene, the Ladies European Tour is having a second consecutive tournament in Africa this week.

The Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco follows last week’s women’s competition in Kenya.

The South African flag will be flown by Casandra Alexandra in Morocco’s capital of Rabat, which is also hosting the 47th edition of Hassan II Golf Trophy this week following a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lalla Meryem Cup was first launched in 1993 and its current purse is €450 000 (approximately R8,47 million).

ALSO READ | ‘Foreign hunters’ at lucrative golfing events

All in all, multiple South African golfers should be able to win at least the equivalent of their travel expenses in this week’s globally-spread action.