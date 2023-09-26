Plenty to celebrate for Maritzburg College

By Sally Upfold

Maritzburg College’s cricket, basketball and water polo teams took on Durban rivals Northwood for a round of mostly home fixtures.

With excellent wins for both the first XI cricket and first basketball teams, there was plenty to celebrate on the campus.

The College first water polo team competed in the Clifton tournament and secured two very good wins against Grey Bloem and Reddam Constantia, while the U15A side are on tour in Wynberg.

Cricket

College first XI hosted Northwood on Goldstone’s in a 50-over match. After winning the toss, College chose to bat first, and scored 210 for 8 thanks to the 2nd century of the season for Bryn Brokensha (104) and a half century of 52 from Michael Gibson. Northwood were bowled out for 151, with Chad Mason taking 4 for 22 giving College the win by 58 runs.

According to coach Robbie Coutts, the College first XI welcomed Northwood to Goldstones, on an overcast Pietermaritzburg morning. College won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat on a wicket and in conditions that would offer the bowlers early assistance, while knowing the wicket would become difficult to bat on later in the day.

At the start of the innings, Northwood put College under pressure with some well-disciplined bowling,

picking up three early wickets. However, the great partnership of 132, between cousins Bryn Brokensha and Michael Gibson, set up the game for College, setting the visitors a target of 210 for victory. Captain Brokensha top-scored for his team with a well-played 104, Gibson with 52 and a quick-fire 20 from Asanda Khumalo were the other main contributors.

Northwood got off to a brisk start, getting to 59 in 9 overs, before Ryan McKean took an impressive caught and bowled to break the opening partnership. Northwood were never able to put together any substantial partnerships after that and with two wickets falling in the next over, went from 59 for no loss to 61 for three in the 11th over.

The spin attack produced some exceptional results. Chad Mason and James Wiggill bowled well in tandem, bowling their allotted 20 overs for only 38 runs. Wiggill was unlucky not to pick up a wicket but bowled his 10 overs for just 14 runs. Mason bowled with excellent control picking up four wickets for just 24 runs.

Oliver da Costa finished the game bowling the Northwood number 11, Northwood all out for 151, giving College victory by 58 runs.

Basketball

College’s 1st basketball team continued their exceptional season winning the match against

Northwood 81-71. Overall, College won 10 of their 19 matches, losing nine.

Water polo

The first water polo team is competing in the Clifton tournament and to date have secured three very good wins against Grey Bloem, KES and Reddam Constantia, while the U15A side are on tour in Wynberg.

The rest of the teams took part in a triangular series against Northwood and Glenwood, played at the Dudley Forde Aquatic Centre, which saw College win two of their nine matches.

