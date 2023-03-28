Poor performance of KZN athletes raises eyebrows

Jerry Barnes

Although Athletics South Africa’s (ASA) recent U16, U18 and U20 Track and Field Championships at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium was a successful and “history-making” event, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president Steve Mkasi is “strongly concerned” about the poor showing from athletes of the host province.

Mkasi on Monday confirmed to The Witness that the entire three-day event was incident-free, ran smoothly, was successful and spoke volumes about the host province.

However, the poor performance from a majority of KZN athletes raised eyebrows.

“Please don’t get me wrong. The organisation was perfect all the way. You can see that the local organising committee (LOC) worked very hard and knew what was needed.”

The only … disappointing part was the poor performance of our athletes. I mean we had an excellent national event on our doorstep, but the truth is [our athletes] were somehow below par when compared to other provinces. You saw yourself the performances of the likes of Gauteng North, Central Gauteng, North West, Western Province and even Mpumalanga.

According to Mkasi, major sponsors are needed to implement development academies and sporting facilities around KZN.

He also indicated that KZNA is in talks with a couple of “well-established” schools around Pietermaritzburg and Durban to create a working relationship.

Meanwhile, two national records tumbled on the final day (Saturday), with SA’s most promising young athletes showcasing their abilities across a range of disciplines.

Long jump prodigy Temoso Masikane, representing Athletics North West North (ANWN), achieved a 7,93 m leap to shatter the SA boys U18 record, adding 11 cm to the previous mark of 7,82 m, which had been held by the legendary Khotso Mokoena since 2002.

ALSO READ | Schools Athletics national championships boost Pietermaritzburg tourism

He completely dominated the final of his event, with only Sandiso Jekem, an Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) athlete competing as an individual, managing to join him beyond the seven-metre barrier.

Jekem secured the silver medal with a best jump of 7,23 m.

Later, closing out the championships in style, the AGN team broke the national record in the girls U18 4×400 m relay event.

Zante van der Merwe, Tumi Ramokgopa, Arrette Burger and Colene Scheepers combined well to clock 3:42,36, charging to an impressive victory.

They finished well clear of the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) quartet who clocked 3:54,02 for the silver medal.

There were also some spectacular results produced in other events, despite the hot conditions.

In the men’s U20 long jump, rising AGN star Asande Mthembu displayed his class by landing at 8,08 m to win gold. He did not have it all his own way, however, with Samkelo Dlamini of Athletics Free State (AFS) earning silver (7,97 m) and Reagan April of Athletics Central North West (ACNW) taking bronze (7,88 m) in a tightly-fought final.

In other field events, Danie Strooh of Limpopo Athletics (Lima) won the men’s U20 discus throw with a superb 62,94 m heave, after an exciting contest which saw Juan Marais (Bola) earning the silver medal (61,85 m) and Righardt Stander (ACNW) snatching bronze (60,67 m).

Ashley Erasmus of Athletics Mpumalanga (Ampu) also had to work hard in the women’s U20 shot put, winning gold with a best throw of 16,35 m after holding off CGA athlete Zonica Lindeque (16,22 m) by just 13 cm.

And Alicia Khunou (AGN) had to dig deep in the women’s U20 discus throw final, landing a 49,32 m throw to secure the national title in an event which saw three women clearing 48 metres.

ALSO READ | Call to ‘re-introduce’ physical education teachers to revive athletics in schools

Logan Nienaber (Ampu) was second (48,27 m) and Tyla Wasmuth (AFS) finished third (48,24 m).

Completing the day’s action on the track in individual events, Armand van der Walt snatched victory in a thrilling battle for the men’s U20 200 m title.

Van der Walt (AGN) stormed home in 20,76 seconds, edging out Karriem Abduraghmaan, who secured the silver medal in 20,77.

In the women’s U20 200m final, Kaylee le Roux bounced back from a knee injury to win gold in 24,34, with Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) teammate Kayla la Grange taking the runner-up spot in 24,49.

Bayanda Walaza (CGA) won the boys U18 half-lap sprint in 21,10 and Chane Vermeulen (CGA) bagged the girls U18 title in 23,99, while Jaco van der Westhuyzen of Limpopo Athletics (Lima) wrapped up a double by adding the 200 m to the 100 m on day one by crossing the line in 22,16 in the boys U16 division and Milana Stickling of Boland Athletics (Bola) won the girls U16 200 m final in 24,89.