Powell names squad

Carl Peters

The Sharks’ director of rugby, Neil Powell, has illustrated his intention to compete strongly on all fronts by not giving a complete break to all his available Springboks for Friday’s home clash with the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

It was thought that many of the Sharks’ Boks would be rested this week following the Durban team’s trip to France for their second consecutive Champions Cup assignment last weekend.

But Powell has decided he will use a couple of them from the start today and have another pair of them among the replacements, while resting a few others alongside suspended prop Ox Nche.

We always want to do well no matter what game we are going into. We had two good games in the EPCR competition [Champions Cup] and we would really love to keep that momentum and flow. It is also important for us to try to keep continuity in our team selection, as well

Moreover, it’s very critical to give the home fans the best possible show with the players available, the Sharks’ caretaker coach stressed on Thursday after naming his troops.

It is obviously going to be a physical battle, if you look at the forwards that the Lions have selected.

“We have to make sure we are ready for that. We expect the guys to bring a massive effort,” said Powell, whose team sit in an unsatisfactory position in the middle of the URC standings, which partly led to the sacking of his predecessor, Sean Everitt, before the Champions Cup began this month.

With Aimee Barrett-Theron blowing the whistle for Friday’s 5 pm kick-off, Powell really highlighted that he’s looking to keep the players fresh and broaden the squad’s match-fitness simultaneously.

“It is important for us to manage them well, because we are in a block where we are playing 11 consecutive matches.

Again, it is going to be important for us to make sure we manage our squad well to get through these 11 weeks of consecutive games.

A competitive spirit will remain throughout, though. In terms of the team selection for Friday’s outing, Thomas du Toit moves to the loosehead side of the front row and Dan Jooste replaces Bongi Mbonambi at hooker, with Carlu Sadie named at tighthead.

Vincent Tshituka has shifted from flank to the lock position he occupied against Ospreys in the URC recently, replacing Etzebeth and doing duty next to Hyron Andrews in the second row today.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe swap Sharks jerseys, with Jeandre Labuschagne back in the side, while completing the loose forward trio is the Sharks’ new URC captain and eighthman Phepsi Buthelezi.

Among the backline changes, Grant Williams is given a starting opportunity at scrumhalf, with Jaden Hendrikse playing off the bench, while there is a new midfield pairing of Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Lukhanyo Am, who are in for Ben Tapuai and Francois Venter respectively.

Am is making his first start since recovering from an injury he sustained in September, having been used as a reserve in France last weekend.

But Am is not regaining the captain’s armband at this stage, because Powell said the player is being left to focus on regaining his match-fitness.

In fact, there’s a possibility of his keeping Buthelezi as skipper for all the remaining URC games this season

“for the sake of continuity” because Am is going to miss some of those through Bok duty. Kolisi is the Sharks’ skipper for the Champions Cup because most of that competition’s schedule is not affected by international fixtures.

The Lions recently moved above the Sharks in the URC standings due to the two sides registering contrasting results.

This suggests there’s going to be something far more competitive than an early Christmas party in Durban this evening, with Powell expecting the fresh faces in the team to show good energy.

Today also sees a second South African derby between the Stormers and Bulls at 7.15 pm in Cape Town.

Sharks team: 1. Thomas du Toit, 2. Dan Jooste, 3. Carlu Sadie, 4. Vincent Tshituka, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7. Jeandre Labuschagne, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), 9. Grant Williams, 10. Curwin Bosch, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Boeta Chamberlain. Replacements: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Dian Bleuler, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Gerbrandt Grobler, 20. Siya Kolisi, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Lionel Cronje, 23. Ben Tapuai.