Pressure on Maritzburg coach Maduka ahead of AmaZulu tie

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s diehards might well be wondering about John Maduka’s possible player combinations and the potential for goals in Wednesday night’s encounter with AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership in Durban.

That’s simply because the coach does not appear to have found his best possible line-up yet, especially for attacking operations.

The supporters have seen various combinations put out by Maduka this season, but the mild-mannered Malawian has produced just two wins and five goals from the 10 matches to date.

There has not been a single goal scored away from home, and he may have left some fans puzzled by his selections over the past two games in particular, a 3-0 loss to Stellenbosch in the Cape and goalless draw against rookies Richards Bay in Durban.

Maduka started without a recognised striker against Stellies but then opted for two marksmen against Richards Bay, and it was also a totally new pairing. The midfield and defence showed changes, too.

Only the coach knows which players will face mid-table AmaZulu back on the coast today, but what is obvious is that there is pressure on him and his team to get better results and move away from the nether region of the standings.

No wonder experienced defender-cum-wingback Keegan Ritchie says they need much more fighting spirit than attractive football this evening and in the next couple of games.

“It is going to be a tough one; AmaZulu also have a new coach and are wanting to prove a point — show the coach what they are made of,” said the left-footed Ritchie.

“We are not in a good position, but one win could get us into the top eight. So, I think it is important for us to go out there and show that same fighting spirit we showed against Richards Bay, and we could come out with the three points.

“I think the key is, with the position we are in, we obviously want to play nice football for the people who come and watch us, for the fans, but we also have to understand where we are. If we can just fight, give everything we’ve got, like we did against Richards Bay, and we take one or two chances, we win the game and get three points.

“So, I think if we can go with the same spirit and motivation; if we can go out there and fight, and just get one or two goals, that’s the most important thing.”

After their own recent troubles, AmaZulu lifted their spirits to a degree by holding title-chasing Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 stalemate in Egoli on Friday on Romain Folz’s coaching debut for the once-mighty club.

Folz’s side will not only want to make log progress at Maritzburg’s expense on home turf on Wednesday evening, but also build steam for their MTN8 challenge this coming weekend.

After the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 5 pm on Wednesday, four fixtures follow at 7.30 pm, with most of them featuring clubs who did African duty last weekend.

Royal AM are away to Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns entertain Marumo Gallants, Cape Town City visit Richards Bay, and Kaizer Chiefs host TS Galaxy.

Meanwhile, the opponents for South Africa’s representatives in the second preliminary round of the 2022/2023 Confederation Cup were revealed when the draw was conducted in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

Royal AM will face TP Mazembe, Marumo Gallants face Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, while Cape Town City clash with USM Alger. The first leg will be played on November 2, with City playing at home first, while the second leg is scheduled for November 9. Places in the group stage will be fought for.