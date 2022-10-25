Pressure on Maritzburg United coach Maduka

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s directors are quietly hoping that John Maduka makes the most of two games being played at home this week prior to a long fixtures recess because that will halt discussions about his position.

The Malawian coach has pressure on his 52-year-old shoulders not only because his team have not posted a win in their last four matches, but also due to the fact that they won just two of their previous seven games and goals have been as scarce as hen’s teeth since the campaign began.

Based on comments made by Maritzburg’s bosses recently, Maduka may need to get at least one victory from this week’s two assignments at Harry Gwala Stadium to remain safe in the challenging job he has at a club of modest means.

His 13th-placed men lock horns with disturbed log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday and then trade blows with eighth-placed Golden Arrows on Friday before they enter the long recess caused by the World Cup.

Maritzburg’s chairperson and managing director, Farook Kadodia, has confirmed a suspicion that top-flight clubs might see the recess of almost two months as an opportune time to bring in a new coach if need be.

That’s because the appointed person would have enough time to work with their team before he would play his first game at the end of December.

But Kadodia stressed that they have their fingers crossed that Maduka and his men will turn the corner this week.

Maduka’s side have registered two losses and two draws in their last four outings and sit on 11 points from 11 matches, with a goal difference of minus-six.

One of Maduka’s defenders, Bonginkosi Makume, has featured more than anybody else this season and the coach will be happy that the player has openly reminded his teammates that they need to follow his gameplan thoroughly and work extremely hard to stand a chance of upsetting mighty Sundowns on Tuesday.

Makume said:

In football language, Sundowns are coming to us as wounded wolves [after their loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals over the weekend], and it’s very difficult to play against any team coming off any kind of loss. Knowing the Sundowns calibre, they are going to come to win the game, but we are also looking to win the game, so I think it’s going to be a very good game to watch. I think that, like any other team in the PSL, we just have to play according to the coach’s instructions and we just have to work hard and fight as a team.

Interestingly, the “wounded wolves” from Pretoria announced a reshuffling of their coaching trio on Monday, which amounted to a demotion for the very experienced Manqoba Mngqithi, while top striker Peter Shalulile was rumoured to be wanting a transfer.

Mngqithi shifts from co-head coach to “senior coach”, Rulani Mokwena goes from co-head coach to “head coach”, and Steve Komphela moves from “senior coach” to “first team coach”.

Mokoena will want a hot start to his new role in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, but Makume is confident the Maritzburg fans will back his team fully.

Irrespective of which team we are playing against, they are always there to help us and cheer us on. So, it’s definitely going to be a good game to watch.

Maritzburg don’t have any suspensions worries at present, but Sundowns have Aubrey Modiba suspended for this game.

Tuesday also sees 10th-placed Royal AM bidding to end a three-match losing streak in the league when they face Arrows in a Durban derby, while unsettled Cape Town City seek to halt sixth-placed Chippa United’s surprisingly good run without a head coach.

Another rescheduled match sees last-placed Marumo Gallants entertain MTN8 finalists AmaZulu on Wednesday.



MIDWEEK FIXTURES

Tuesday

Royal AM v Golden Arrows — 5 pm

Maritzburg Utd v Mamelodi Sundowns — 7.30 pm

Cape Town City v Chippa Utd — 7.30 pm

Wednesday

Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu — 7.30 pm