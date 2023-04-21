Pressure on Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have descended to a stage where they have very little room for error and Friday’s clash with Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium will be seen as a must-win affair to boost their survival bid in the DStv Premiership.

By registering just one win from their last eight games, the struggling Midlands outfit have given hope to their relegation rivals and slipped to the base of the standings.

This means their concerned fans will likely feel that Richards Bay can’t be allowed to leave the “City of Choice” with any points this evening, otherwise it’s going to get far tougher for coach Fadlu Davids’ men to keep a place in the top flight for next season.

In the bottom four of the standings, they have seen Marumo Gallants make some progress in recent weeks and the Limpopo outfit now sit on 28 points with three games left. Swallows have 28 points with five matches remaining, while Chippa United sit on 26 points with four games left. Maritzburg have 24 points with five matches remaining.

But the situation suggests that nobody is guaranteed survival and all will be fighting to the death. Said Davids: “We have had two weeks to prepare for this match, which gave us enough time to focus on ourselves.

There were a few tactical elements we wanted to work on, to not only take into this match but for all five remaining games.

“The good thing is that the situation is still in our hands in relation to us having two games in hand over certain teams and one game in hand over others. But games in hand don’t guarantee points, and we have to go out there and collect the points. A derby on top of that makes the game more exciting for the fans and more demanding for the players.

“But every match we have is a match we have to win.” Davids has veteran striker José Ali Meza and young defender Bradley Cross suspended for Friday’s clash, in addition to a few long-term injuries, while Richards Bay have experienced defender Abel Mabaso banned at present.

The ninth-placed “Natal Rich Boyz” will be super-desperate to end a nine-match winless run in the league, with their last seven games all ending in defeat.

That’s a huge contrast to their flying start to the season, following promotion from the lower league. Davids also said: “We expect the players to produce a performance that is worthy of a result. Of the five matches we have left, we have three home matches, and we really urge the fans to get behind us.

We want to be in a situation where we save the club first and foremost, and we want to create a scenario that it’s the last time Maritzburg United is fighting relegation. We want the fans to be proud of their team, and let’s get behind us through this period, these five games, and we can guarantee that next season we will not be fighting relegation at this time but rather competing for the top eight and higher.

At the top end of the standings, the race to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the next Caf Champions League continues with Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs all in action this weekend. They are separated by three points, but SuperSport have played one match more than the two Soweto giants.

Pirates host Cape Town City tomorrow afternoon, Chiefs visit Sekhukhune United on Sunday afternoon, while SuperSport entertain AmaZulu on Sunday evening. Sundowns have a date with CR Belouizdad in the current Champions League in Algeria tomorrow night, and will return to host Richards Bay in a rescheduled Premiership fixture next Tuesday.

DStv Premiership Fixtures:

Friday – Maritzburg Utd v Richards Bay — 7.30 pm

Saturday – Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City — 3 pm

TS Galaxy v Royal AM — 3 pm

Stellenbosch v Swallows — 5.30 pm

Sunday – Sekhukhune Utd v Kaizer Chiefs — 3 pm

SuperSport Utd v AmaZulu — 5.30 pm.