Pressure on Mongalo as Sharks begin Currie Cup campaign

Carl Peters

The Sharks enter the 2023 Currie Cup this weekend with a new coach and captain, as well as a need to perform far better than they did last season.

The financially-strong outfit from Durban, who failed to reach the semi-finals last season, start afresh in the Premier Division of the domestic competition when they host the newly-promoted Griffons from Welkom at Kings Park at 1.30 pm on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Sharks ‘need more self-belief’

The Sharks’ fortunes will be led by Joey Mongalo as coach, who will be assisted by Philip Lemmer, while the captain will be named at a later stage.

Last season, the Sharks had one of their former star players, Etienne Fynn, as tactical head and Marius Louw as skipper, followed by James Venter, but their results were surprisingly poor.

Mongalo, a former Lions assistant coach, and his current unit will be looking to make improvements for the franchise this term.

One of Mongalo’s centres, Murray Koster, certainly gave the impression yesterday that they intend to make a strong impact on the competition.

He said:

The United Rugby Championship is the main focus for us, but the Currie Cup is also a huge focus for us, as well. So, we will try to balance that. Obviously, coach Mongalo has won the Currie Cup before, is a prestigious coach, has been around a few unions and knows what he is talking about. And most importantly, he knows how to manage his players. It is a very diverse squad, but the challenge is get cohesion as fast as possible and to make sure we hit the ground running. We have not won the Currie Cup since 2018, so it is a huge challenge to do as well as we can.

ALSO READ | Sharks vow to make amends

After the modest Pumas from Mpumalanga made history for themselves by winning South Africa’s oldest provincial competition last June, this year’s Premier League will again comprise eight teams.

In addition to the Sharks, Griffons and Pumas, the other participants are last season’s runners-up Griquas, the Bulls, Cheetahs, Western Province and Lions.

Rugby fans may recall that the Cheetahs seemed destined to win the competition last season, but the final ended up being a surprise affair between the Pumas and Griquas in Kimberley.

However, the Cheetahs did produce the competition’s top points scorer (Ruan Pienaar, 115) and top try scorer (Louis van der Westhuizen, 14).

The 2023 competition will run from this week until the final on June 24 and the teams play each other at home and away.

But since it overlaps with the URC and European Champions/Challenge Cups, fans should expect some franchises to mix and match their players at times while generally excluding their top men from the domestic event.

ALSO READ | Coach Powell eager for Sharks to pick up the pace

Meanwhile, the URC will resume on the weekend of March 24-26, with all 16 teams having three matches left before play-offs positions are confirmed.

The Sharks lie seventh in that competition and their remaining programme in the current round-robin phase features one away game and two home fixtures, in that order.

They visit Scarlets on Saturday, March 25, host Benetton on Friday, April 14, and close the phase with a home match against Munster on April 22.