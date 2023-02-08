Pretoria Capitals through to inaugural SA20 final

Witness Reporter

Pretoria Capitals secured a place in the final of the inaugural SA20 as they beat Paarl Royals by 29 runs in the first semi-final at the Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Pretoria Capitals were restricted to 153-8 in their 20 overs at the famous cricket venue in Johannesburg but bowled out Paarl Royals for 124 runs from 18.5 overs for the win.

They will face the winners of Thursday’s second semi-final between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Pretoria when the final takes place at 4.30 pm on Saturday at the Wanderers.

After a rain delay of more than 30 minutes at the same ground on Wednesday, Paarl Royals’ Pietermaritzburg-born skipper David Miller won the toss and opted to bowl as a result of the earlier weather impact.

His bowlers made light work of getting out Pretoria Capitals’ top order, but Rilee Rossouw brought some stability to the Pretoria Capitals’ innings by striking 56 runs off 41 balls.

Opener Phil Salt had made 22 runs and, after Rossouw’s knock, Eathan Bosch also ended on 22 runs as the Pretoria Capitals made a much lower score than they would have wanted.

Paarl Royals’ bowling was led by Andile Phehlukwayo (3-29) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-19).

But when it was their turn to bat, their top order was ripped apart by Bosch and Adil Rashid, who took two important wickets each.

This included young Bosch removing Paarl Royals opener Jason Roy for a duck off the second ball of the innings.

Paarl Royals were reduced to 84-5 in the 12th over, 90-6 in the 14th over and 109-7 in the 17th over, needing a magical knock from captain Miller to save them.

A shot from Miller was dropped in the same over and he went on to make 31 runs before being caught near the boundary by Colin Ingram with nine balls left in the innings.

The game ended soon after that.

Meanwhile, the tournament organisers will hand out a selection of special awards to honour outstanding individuals after the final on Saturday.

There will be six in total — Player of the Season, Batter of the Season, Bowler of the Season, 2023 Rising Star, Spirit of Cricket, and Groundsman of the Season.

For the Player of the Season gong, the winner will be the leader of the overall Most Valuable Player (MVP) scoring system, taking into account all inputs, such as batting, bowling, fielding, captaincy, player of the match awards and being on the winning team.

For the Rising Star award, only players under 25-years-old on 10 January 2023 will be in contention. It will be determined from the leader from the overall MVP list.