Pritzen, Willeit claim Amashova Durban Classic honours

Carl Peters

Top honours in Sunday’s Amashova Durban Classic went to Marc Pritzen among the elite males and Cherise Willeit in the main women’s category after intense competition.

Pritzen completed the 106 km challenge from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in two hours, 22 minutes and 20,200 seconds to scoop first place with outstretched, victorious arms under the pedestrian bridge in Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

He was followed closely by Travis Stedman in 2:22:20,427 and Eric Kros in 2:22:20,457.

In the women’s race, Willeit came home in 2:52:52,100 and then came Jo van de Winkel in 2:52:52,20 and Bridget Theunissen in 2:54:50,600.

Pritzen said “it was an amazing feeling crossing the finish line first”, and he praised his teammates and their role in his win. He also praised the race organisers by saying “it is amazing racing on a route where you have the whole road to yourself”.

Kros said it was the climb up the Valley of a Thousand Hills that had pulled himself and the other frontrunners from the rest of the race pack.

Women’s winner Willeit said she had to work hard for her victory.

She said:

The top ladies were riding very well in today’s race, especially on the downhills, and my teammate and I had to keep the pace so high going down the descents, taking some risks, which luckily paid off.

The Amashova is the oldest classic race (one-day ride) in South Africa and is now in its 36th year.

Aside from the 106 km main race on Sunday, there were 65 km and 38 km races on offer and mountain bikes and eBikes were part of the variety of bikes in the mix with full road closure.

The route followed the Comrades Marathon route, with the 106 km race starting outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, the 65 km race in Cato Ridge and the 38 km race in the Hillcrest/Shongweni area.

There was a common finish point outside the former Fifa World Cup stadium in Durban.

This year’s event even included a “Lifestyle Expo” at Suncoast Globe in Durban, around the corner from the race’s finish.

Another first for the race saw prize money awarded to the MTB competitors to recognise these “amazing athletes that ride a road race on an MTB bike!”

A number of individuals and groups reportedly tackled the race for charity purposes.