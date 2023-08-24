Professional domestic women’s cricket league launched

By Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has officially launched a “Professional Domestic Women’s League” in a bid to “elevate the women’s cricketing landscape”.

The new structure comes after the success of the Proteas Women in the last World Cup in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup on home soil.

South Africa also hosted the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January.

CSA says the new structure is a testament “to the developing endeavours in the sport” set out by it, with the help of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture’s investment of R15 million over three years.

The CSA Professional Domestic Women’s League comprises two main tournaments – the CSA Women’s One Day Cup and CSA Women’s T20 Challenge.

The number of permanent contracts in the “Top Six” Division 1 will be raised from six to 11 players per team, according to the national body.

There will also be an improved and permanent coaching set-up consisting of a head coach and an assistant coach as well as a centralised system for physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches attending to each team, according to CSA.

Moreover, CSA has introduced a combined prize money pot for the respective winners of the upcoming campaign.

Said CSA chief executive officer, Pholetsi Moseki, in a statement:

We are thrilled to unveil the Professional Women’s Cricket League, an initiative that celebrates the remarkable achievements of our national women’s cricket team and paves the way for an even brighter future.

“The professionalisation of the women’s domestic structure aims to elevate the women’s cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence, while inspiring the next generation of players.

With the success of South African cricket on the global stage, we believe that this will be a stepping stone for local talent, creating an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and a deep love for the sport.

“Professionalising the women’s domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike. We call on brands to continue showing their support for women’s cricket, recognizing the league’s potential to redefine the narrative around women in sports in the country.”