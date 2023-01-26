Proteas face stiff test

Witness Reporter

With the new SA20 having got the country’s cricket fans excited about the game again, with sixes and fours aplenty in matches around the country, the Proteas now come into the picture for another interesting battle.

After their recent troubles, the South African side face another tough hurdle against England in an ODI series and this requires them to up their game, without a doubt.

The likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala and Janneman Malan will certainly want to give a good account of themselves.

This three-match Betway one-day international series from Friday until February 1 in Bloemfontein and Kimberley, also follows coaching changes in the Proteas coaching set-up.

This means that technical personnel and players will want to make a good impression, as recently appointed red-ball coach Shukri Conrad oversees a series where the Proteas will seek to secure qualification points for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

It’s a tall order overall, but room for improvement is certainly there in terms of commitment and skills in camp.

Before the international fixtures begin, veteran players were the talk of the SA20 over the past week as Faf du Plessis and Roelof van der Merwe starred for their respective teams, the Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday night, Du Plessis hammered his way to the first century of the new competition, helping his side chase down a stiff 179 to win set by Durban’s Super Giants, in just the second game at a packed Wanderers Stadium.

The Super Kings managed to shake off the disappointment of losing star spinner Aaron Phangiso, who has been in top form this tournament and was suspended this week due to an illegal bowling action.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old Van Der Merwe (affectionately known as the Bulldog) rolled back the years to clinch the first five-wicket haul of the competition and eventually finish with amazing figures of 6-20 as he helped the Sunrisers to a huge bonus-point, 124-run over the Super Giants at St George’s Park.

With the tournament over two-thirds of the way through and now having a week’s break for the Proteas series to take place, the playoffs are still fully up for grabs.

At the top of the log, the Pretoria Capitals have all but sealed a semifinal spot thanks to racking up 23 points from five wins against two losses in their seven games and it would take an incredible collapse for them not to reach the playoffs.

At the bottom of the log, the Super Giants are almost out of the running on eight points having won just twice in seven games, and they need to win their last three games and have other results go their way to stand any chance.

Between those two teams it is incredibly tight, with the Sunrisers and Paarl Royals in second and third respectively on 17 points after eight games (both with four wins and four losses), the Super Kings fourth on 16 points from seven games, and MI Cape Town fifth on 13 points from seven.

The top five batters in the competition so far are Jos Buttler with 285 runs and a top score of 68, Du Plessis with 277 runs, Will Jacks with 270 runs and a top score of 92, Klaasen with 259 runs, and Markram with 200 runs and a top score of 50.

The top five bowlers are Van Der Merwe with 14 wickets, Anrich Nortje with 13 and best of 3-12, Bjorn Fortuin with 13 and best of 3-14, Evan Jones with 12 and best of 4-32, and Coetzee with 11 and best of 4-24.

Proteas ODI squad against England

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan.

South Africa VERSUS England

ODI Series Schedule

Tomorrow — 1 pm

South Africa vs England

— Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Sunday — 10am

South Africa vs England

— Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Next Wednesday, February 1 – 1pm

South Africa vs England – The Oval, Kimberley.