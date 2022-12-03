Proteas face tough draw for Netball World Cup

Jerry Barnes

The Proteas’ chances of winning next year’s Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023) are at risk and they will be lucky to secure position three or four.

These are the views of one of the local netball coaches and former Department of Sport and Recreation’s uMgungundlovu District Regional manager, Busi “Mphathi” Nkomo.

According to Nkomo the draw that took place on Wednesday, November 30, at the East London Convention Centre did not look good and was unkind to South Africa.

She feels that the majority of the countries that are in the same pool are going to give the Proteas a lot of problems.

To me watching the draw, looking at how the countries are lined up or seeded was a big concern and heartbreaking. We are in trouble and our pool is one of the toughest ones in the event. Other people are already calling it a 'pool of death'. Our start won't be a smooth one and also if we qualify for the knockout stages, it will be a mission to go forward.

Nkomo says the only plus for South Africa is the local support as a host country and being familiar with the weather conditions.

The Proteas are in Pool C along with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka. Jamaica is considered one of the powerhouses internationally in the world of netball. The Proteas are ranked fifth in the world, Wales ninth and Sri Lanka 16th.

uMgungundlovu Sports Confederation member, uMgungundlovu District Netball chairperson and SA ‘A’ manager, Matholi Nsele however said Proteas’ chances of going far look “bright and positive”.

She said the SA camp is as excited and motivated as the hosts.

We are a proud host country, we are also going to enjoy a lot of support from the Rainbow Nation and surely we will reach the finals.

