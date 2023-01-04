Proteas netball player Elmere joins UK outfit Leeds Rhinos

Jerry Barnes

“If we want to prove globally that our players have quality and can be international stars, let them fly away. Let them travel, let them see the world and let them join the giants around the world. Let them compete against the best.”

These were the strong words from Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane in reaction to the recent announcement that one of the Proteas players, Elmere van der Berg, has joined the United Kingdom outfit Leeds Rhinos.

Molokwane on Tuesday told The Witness that the 21-year-old player joining the UK side means a lot for the game of netball in the country.

Netball SA’s first lady strongly believes that if netball leagues around the world, like the Super League, recruit more players from South Africa, it means that “we are on the right track and doing something good”.

“Seeing a young player like Elmere going to play overseas is just overwhelming for us as Netball SA and really means a lot to us. It’s good for us in many ways. It also speaks volumes about our standard of netball in the country.”

The more we get our players joining teams abroad means that our standard of the game is on another level. This also means that our talent is wanted and recognised globally. It means our country’s netball leagues or events are taken seriously around the world. We also understand that this year we will host the Netball World Cup and it means as the host, our preparations are on par.

Molokwane also believes that a lot of teams or leagues from around the world are likely to pay more attention to South Africa and recruit more players following the world cup.

Van der Berg said joining the Super League in the United Kingdom won’t be a walk in the park for her and that she is “fully” prepared to double her efforts in order to fit in.

I am very excited about getting the opportunity to play in the Super League with the Rhinos and to experience the system of how netball works in the UK. I know it’s going to be a competitive season as the Super League has some of the best players from all over the world. I have spoken to some of my South African teammates who play in the Super League and they said every game will be tough and there will be regular training, which I think will help me develop as a player.

• The 2023 Netball Quad Series will take place in Cape Town, from January 21-25 at the Cape Town Convention Centre. The series will see hosts South Africa welcome Australia, England and New Zealand for a total of eight games.

• The Netball World Cup 2023 will take place in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.