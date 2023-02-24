Proteas support staff announced

Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named the Proteas support staff who will work under new head coach Shukri Conrad during the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting next Tuesday.

Former Proteas batter and CSA High-Performance batting lead, Neil McKenzie will serve as a batting consultant for the two games, with the permanent batting coach set to be named at a later stage, according to the national body.

The series will be Charl Langeveldt’s last as bowling coach, before the newly-appointed Piet Botha takes up the role.

Botha, who made 118 first-class appearances during his playing career, boasts 20 years of coaching experience across the South African cricket landscape, having previously coached the Warriors, and most recently Garden Route Badgers.

His credentials also include being a bowling consultant to the National Academy and South Africa A side.

Former New Zealand Test wicket-keeper and Proteas Women fielding coach, Kruger van Wyk has been appointed the full-time Test fielding coach.

Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe join the technical staff from the Titans as the respective performance analyst and physiotherapist, while Runeshan Moodley makes the step up from the Warriors to the national side as the strength and conditioning coach.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said:

We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised. He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to their combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side. Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit. Under his tutelage the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world. As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter. We would also like to thank former batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong for their contributions to the national team over the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, Australia beat India by five runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday. The Australians won the toss and chose to bat.

The Proteas Women take on England in the second semi-final at 3pm on Friday at the same venue, followed by the final on Sunday.