Proteas take on Sri Lanka in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener on Friday

As South African cricket’s “super summer” continues, the Proteas Women’s quest for World Cup glory begins this week when they face Sri Lanka in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener on Friday.

South Africa will then complete their Group A fixtures with ties against New Zealand (February 13), the defending champions Australia (February 18) and Bangladesh (February 21), in an effort to qualify for their second straight T20 World Cup semifinal, following their impressive showing at Australia 2020.

The T20 Women’s World Cup is being held for the first time on African soil until February 26, and it’ll be the first senior ICC World Cup hosted in SA since 2007.

Fresh off a tri-series win against West Indies, and India, well settled on home soil, the Proteas are ranked among the danger teams.

Rated fifth, in the women’s T20I rankings, Proteas will look to take their tri series winning form into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

The Proteas women are in a tough Group 1 alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Group B is made up of England, India and Pakistan, as well as the West Indies and Ireland.

With 10 teams due to play 23 fixtures, competition is sure to be fierce, particularly among top teams England, champions Australia, and India with gritty South Africa all sure to turn up the heat.

Three famous venues, all at the coast, will host the matches: Newlands, St George’s Park, and Boland Park, all of which hosted ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup fixtures 20 years ago.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the semi-finals before the champions are crowned in a grand finale on Sunday, February 26, under the picturesque views of Table Mountain at Newlands.

Regarded by many as “the best of the rest” in the pursuit of chasing down favourites Australia, defending champions England and India, SA captain Suné Luus believes a semifinal spot is the minimum expectation, even with the loss to injury of Dane Van Niekerk who didn’t make the world cup squad.

Last week, the Proteas named their 15-player squad, with all-rounder Van Niekerk ruled out of the global showpiece through lack of fitness.

Luus once again takes over the captaincy armband, a role she has carried on for the last year and a half, including a warm-up series against India and West Indies at home recently ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The competition follows the hosting of the Under-19 T20 World Cup by South Africa, which was won by India.

In this packed summer, the SA men also had an ODI series against England, which brought a short break in the new SA20 cricket league that has been well supported around the land.

The round-robin phase of the exciting league comes to an end today with the 30th match featuring Pretoria Capitals against Paarl Royals at 5.30 pm. The Capitals already have a semifinal spot but can help

Durban Super Giants by beating Paarl by a massive margin, which would see Super Giants replace Paarl in the top four of the standings.

The first semifinal takes place tomorrow and second one the following day, both at 5.30 pm.

The final follows on Saturday at 4.30 pm.