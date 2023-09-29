Proteas Women on a high

By Carl Peters

The Proteas Women will look to maintain their momentum against New Zealand when the two teams meet in the third and last match of the ODI series in Durban on Sunday.

This after they clinched the series 2-0 on Thursday in winning the second match by a hefty seven wickets in Pietermaritzburg, with their heroes including unbeaten century-maker Laura Wolvaardt, former skipper Sune Luus and bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba.

With Wolvaardt as the current captain, the team overcame the early loss of Tazmin Brits (17) and Lara Goodal (3) to reach the winning score of 257-3 from 45.2 overs in response to the White Ferns’ 253 all out from 49.5 overs.

Wolvaardt had won the toss and decided to field first in warm conditions in the Midlands and in front of a modest but excited crowd at the City Oval.

It was Wolvaardt (124* off 141 balls) and Luus (53 off 57 balls) who led the home side’s batting to stability and then to a winning position with a near-century partnership following the premature demise of Brits and Goodal.

They lifted their outfit to the 100-mark by the 17th over and Wolvaardt notched her half-century off the bowling of Jess Kerr in the 21st over as the weather started to cool.

Luus reached her 50 in the 25th over for South Africa to sit on 136-2 at the time, but in the next over she was bowled out by Lea Tahuhu.

Wolvaardt survived a big scare when she was on 79 runs in the 32nd over — a no-ball saved her wicket — and she reached her century in the 39th over as the home team closed in on victory.

Marizanne Kapp was the next solid partner for her skipper and scored an unbeaten 45 from 49 balls to help clinch the win, the final runs coming from a knock to the boundary from the powerful all-rounder.

Earlier, New Zealand made a steady start to their batting innings via Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr before Bates was bowled out for 14 runs in the 15th over by Masabata Klaas.

That was just before the White Ferns’ opening pair were looking to celebrate a 50-run partnership.

The stadium’s new electronic scoreboard was also “bowled out” by the ground staff later on due to it being faulty.

It came on again before the South Africans started batting, but made another “disappearance” later on in what was arguably the most unusual incident of the fixture.

For the visitors, Amelia Kerr (88 from 110 balls), Maddy Green (43 from 50), Hannah Rowe (40 from 57) and Tahuhu (23 not out from 23) gave them a fighting chance that was later killed by Wolvaardt’s brilliant batting.

SA’s top bowlers on the day were Mlaba (3-41) and Nadine de Klerk (3-44), followed by Klaas with 2-46.

Sunday’s match in Durban will start at 9.30 am and will highlight a campaign against gender-based violence.

Meanwhile, Cricket SA on Thursday confirmed the new Professional Domestic Women’s League starts this weekend.

The league will comprise a Women’s One-Day Cup and T20 Challenge, “featuring top-notch cricketers while providing a platform for emerging talents to shine”, according to the national body.

The season will run until April next year. The opening ties include Western Province versus Dolphins, and Lions versus Free State.