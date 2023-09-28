Proteas Women seek to shine in Pietermaritzburg

By Carl Peters

The City Oval’s fortunes are looking up.

The modest venue saw the Tuskers start a season of top-flight action there last week, and international cricket arrives on Thursday in the form of Proteas Women versus New Zealand Women.

The move has been welcomed by the KZN Inland Cricket Union, whose members will witness the national women’s team bid to clinch a series victory over the White Ferns on home soil.

ALSO READ | Budaza and Rapulana shine for Tuskers

The first of three one-day internationals between the two sides featured a four-wicket victory for stand-in skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s outfit over the visitors from Oceania at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom last Sunday.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Proteas Women over their New Zealand counterparts.

In that game, a 124-run, sixth-wicket partnership between Nadine de Klerk (58 not out) and Chloe Tryon (71) was a big factor in the South Africans’ win.

De Klerk scored 58 not out and Chloe Tryon struck 71 on a return from injury, while Wolvaardt notched her 30th ODI half-century, as the Proteas Women totalled 236-6 in 47.1 overs in response to the White Ferns’ 235-8.

On Wednesday, the team’s wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta said that they will focus on discipline and the basics of the game on Thursday, because they had some shortcomings on Sunday.

Tryon’s skills will also be critical again, according to Jafta.

“Chloe is an electric batter, but she also brings an element of calmness, especially in 50-over cricket. She has worked hard on her 50-over game — she was playing in England — and you can kind of see that following through,” she said.

The same with Nadine, she was playing in England in the winter. So you could see the preparedness they had. That partnership was brilliant, a match-winning knock. New Zealand have a couple of new faces, which is always good to see. … For this next game we must take no prisoners.

“I don’t know what to expect in Pietermaritzburg, but I think whoever wins the toss will want to bowl first.”

ALSO READ | Wolvaardt to lead Proteas Women for upcoming tours against Pakistan, NZ

Bowler Masabata Klaas added: “The work behind closed doors has helped. It’s about what to do and when to do it.

“It is all about knowing your game. And as a player, you want to improve in each game. If you put in the hard work, you will always be in the first XI.

“We will take positives from the last game into this next game. We need to adapt to the conditions and focus on partnerships in both departments, batting and bowling.”

The action at the City Oval on Thursday starts at 9.30 am, with live coverage on SuperSport.

The last match of the series takes place at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.