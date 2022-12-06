PSL legends to coach U20 sides at Salga games

Jerry Barnes

Football’s regional governing football body Safa uMgungundlovu are proud of two legends who will be in charge of coaching two sides during the forthcoming Salga Games in Newcastle.

Former Orlando Pirates and ex-SAU23/SAU20 midfielder Andile “S’guta” Cele will be coaching the men’s soccer team (U20), while the women’s outfit (U20) will be handled by the former Banyana Banyana player Slie “Mshana” Ngubane.

Safa uMgungundlovu executive regional officer Makhetha Mzimela on Monday told The Witness that his organisation was very proud of the two legends and their appointments is “clear proof” that legends are not overlooked or forgotten.

Mzimela also pointed out the reason for encouraging local development or amateur coaches to get the “right papers” for the job.

We are very excited about this opportunity presented to Cele and Ngubane. We are very proud of them and we know very well that they will bring success and glory to both sides. This is the reason why we always encourage the local coaches to attend coaching courses and get their badges

Cele and Ngubane are proud of their teams and ready for Salga games

Cele said he is very proud of his team, as they are well balanced and will be one of the best sides in the event. “Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to train together because the boys are writing their final exams. We managed to train about three times and played three friendly games,” said Cele.

I am not complaining, but I’m proud of my boys because I know that we will go far in the event. Who knows we might go all the way and our aim is to win a trophy for our district …

Ngubane said her players are going to the Salga Games to “strongly” compete and not just to add numbers. This year, the annual Salga Games are hosted by Amajuba District Municipality from December 8 to December 11 and the participants will compete in 16 codes of sports.