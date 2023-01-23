Quad Series: South Africa hold England to a 46-all draw

Witness Reporter

The South African netball team recovered from their opening loss against New Zealand to hold England to a 46-all draw on the second day of the Quad Series in Cape Town on Sunday.

With Lenize Potgieter in scoring form and Bongi Msomi running the show in the middle, the South Africans won the first and third quarters of an exciting encounter at the International Convention Centre.

However, England stuck to their plan and forced Msomi’s team to scramble for the equalising goal in the dying seconds of the match, after the South Africans had a player ejected just before that.

New Zealand and Australia, the two top-ranked teams, were due to meet later on Sunday.

Monday is a rest day for the teams.