R917 mln up for grabs at LIV circuit’s team championship in Miami

Carl Peters

South African golfers will be involved in the climax to two series, one at home and one abroad, as part of this week’s headline action.

A group of them feature in the closing of the inaugural season of the breakaway LIV circuit in a special team championship in Miami, U.S., while home-based players tackle the Sunshine Tour’s Vodacom Origins of Golf series final at Pinnacle Point in Mossel Bay.

There’s also the European Tour’s Portugal Masters and U.S. PGA’s Bermuda Championship happening this week with South African involvement.

The three-day LIV spectacle starts on Friday at the Trump National Doral Golf Club and the prize purse is a historic $50 million (about R917 million).

The action features 12 teams of four players each, including South Africa-dominated Stinger GC, going head-to-head in a “supercharged weekend of shotgun starts, great food and live music by headline artists”, including The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg and Nelly, according to the Saudi-backed tour.

Stinger comprises Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie du Plessis.

They have enjoyed reasonable success in the seven previous LIV events this year, but the most feared group is 4 Aces GC featuring Dustin Johnson (captain), Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez.

There will be seeded knockout action in Miami that incorporates match play and stroke play. Far less glamorous but more important for the game domestically, the Vodacom Origins of Golf final has a field of more than 100 players teeing off on Thursday in its tourist-friendly setting on the Garden Route and a prize purse of R1,5 million.

It is the culmination of a five-tournament series that has visited various venues around the country, providing action and prize-money opportunities for semi-professional South Africans in particular.

The final of the last series was won by Martin Rohwer at the Gary Player Country Club. Also starting on Thursday is the European Tour’s Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

This event in the Algarve region of southern Portugal has a prize fund of $2 milion (roughly R36 million) and follows a three-week “swing” in neighbouring Spain for the European Tour.

Five South African hopefuls in Vilamoura include George Coetzee, Daniel van Tonder and Brandon Stone.

Across the pond, as they say, the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship tees off on a par-71 layout on the Caribbean island on Thursday and has a prize fund of $6,5 million (approximately R120 million).

Three South Africans are in its field — Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo and MJ Daffue.