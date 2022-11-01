Race date for 2023 Comrades Marathon confirmed

Megalen Govender

WITNESS REPORTER

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) has approved the race date for next year’s Comrades Marathon.

The 96th running of the famous ultra-marathon will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, according to the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).

Comrades race director, Rowyn James, confirmed the date, saying: “Next year’s Comrades Marathon will be the 48th Down Run, starting in Pietermaritzburg and finishing 12 hours later in Durban”.

It is the second consecutive down run due to CMA wanting to re-synchronise its system of having down runs in odd years and up runs in even years.

The system was affected by Covid-19.

Details of the 2023 entry process, qualifying criteria and other race information will be confirmed at the official media launch, the date of which will be announced in due course.