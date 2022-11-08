Rain plays spoilsport as Saints travel to Glenwood

Rowan Irons

The Blue & Gold headed down the N3 on Saturday to take on respected rivals, Glenwood High School.

Despite the sun making a rare appearance on Game Day, the weather forecasters predicted it wouldn’t stay bright all day, and they were right.

Just after lunch, lightning and rain, and in Pietermaritzburg — hail, had the final say.

Basketball

Head coach Darren Holcomb’s Saints took their unbeaten season to Glenwood to take on the Green Machine.

While both teams were eager to put on a show of basketball, this was limited by the coastal conditions which saw a howling gale blowing from the coast.

This made outside shooting near-impossible and forced both teams to relentlessly attack the paint, which was cluttered with defence.

While both teams tried hard, the quality of the weather-affected basketball was below standard.

Nonetheless, the St Charles College team managed to score consistently and were ahead 53-16 at the end of the third period when it started to rain. With a slippery court and player safety as the priority, the game was abandoned with 10 minutes still to play.

St Charles College host Clifton this Saturday in their penultimate fixture of the season.

Cricket

St Charles won the toss against Glenwood and decided to bowl first on a wicket that had some moisture and was conducive to bowling, said head coach Lucky Dladla.

The Saints’ opening pair struggled to find a decent line and length up-front but the change bowlers came to the rescue by drying up the runs and forcing Glenwood batsmen to make mistakes. Wickets started to fall, and Saints made inroads into the Glenwood’s batting line-up.

The boys in Blue and Gold were not at their best in the field, with a few catches going down, and Glenwood were able to get to 178/10.

After lunch Saints began the chase but the weather had the final say with the score on 39 for the loss of two wickets, when the umpires stopped play due to lighting. Most of the cricket matches were also rendered no result due to the weather.

Meanwhile, following on from the final KwaZulu-Natal Inland cricket trials on Sunday, we received excellent news that 10 St Charles College representatives will be attending the national cricket weeks in December, with a record six players going to CSA’s schoolboy showpiece, the Khaya Majola Coke Week.

We congratulate the following boys on their selection:

Tuskers U16

Kwanele Nqayi

Rowen Rajah

Marcel Wellmann

KZN head coach: Lucky Dladla

Tuskers U19

Nathan Beaumont

Sam Brown

Jason Muirhead

Thabiso Ndlela

Matthew Urquhart

Ntando Zuma