RAM to host Caf Champions League winners TP Mazembe in Durban

Carl Peters

The DStv Premiership may have gone into recess already, but three South African clubs will tackle demanding Caf Confederation Cup fixtures on Wednesday and four others grace the Carling Black Label Cup exhibition tournament on Saturday.

The imminent World Cup in Qatar is causing domestic programmes around the world to break at an unusual time of the year, but before that actually happens, the above-mentioned competitions are in focus in South Africa for seven Premiership clubs combined.

A week-and-a-half since the last league fixture, and four days after the MTN8’s climax, it is Royal AM, Marumo Gallants and Cape Town City who face Confederation Cup assignments on Wednesday, and they all have their work cut out to make the group phase of the competition.

Royal AM appear to have the hardest exam of the trio as they need to overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in DR Congo when they host former Caf Champions League winners TP Mazembe in Durban in a 7 pm kick-off.

Also Read | Royal AM and Cape Town City secure uplifting victories

Gallants entertain Al Ahly Tripoli from Libya in Limpopo in a 3 pm fixture and have a 1-0 deficit from the opening leg, while Cape Town City travel to Algeria to encounter USM Alger under lights after playing to a goalless draw in the first leg at home.

Nothing is really guaranteed for any of them, while Mamelodi Sundowns are the only South African side left in the top-tier Champions League.

The draw for the group phase of the Champions League and Confederation Cup will be conducted in Cairo next Wednesday, November 16, from 1 pm.

In the meantime, though, the well-endowed Brazilians from Pretoria will prepare to meet MTN8 runners-up AmaZulu in the first semi-final of the Carling Black Label Cup at 9.30 am on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The second semi-final of the Premier Soccer League-arranged friendly event follows at 12 pm and sees MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates lock horns with arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

After the final on the same day, the clubs will enter a long recess and resume Premiership duty after Christmas.