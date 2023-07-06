Rebuilding process ongoing at Maritzburg, says chair

By Jerry Barnes

After officially releasing about 16 non-playing staff members recently, Maritzburg United management is continuing with their re-building process.

The first mission is to urgently find a head coach after Fadlu Davids abandoned the ship.

This after the former Team of Choice coach failed to avoid relegation.

On Wednesday, Maritzburg chairperson Farouk Kadodia confirmed to The Witness that management has started conducting interviews and the final decision is likely to be made on Thursday.

It is understood that ever since the head coach position became vacant, the Team of Choice headquarters in Victoria Road has received close to a hundred applications, and some of them from former coaches.

The likes of Clinton Larsen, Delron Buckley, Muhsin Ertugral, Ernst Middendorp, Zipho Dlangalala and Papi Zothwane are believed to be in the pack.

Kadodia refused to comment on speculations and strongly indicated that the interviewing process was still ongoing.

He agreed though that he received many applications, adding that he was not sitting on the last five. He also confirmed that the next head coach to take over will definitely be a South African.

“We started interviewing potential candidates and the process is still going on. Sorry, I don’t comment on speculation and it is impossible to pre-empt the final stages of our process.

As I indicated, we have already kicked off the search for our new head coach and hopefully it will be wrapped up tomorrow.

Besides losing almost half of his current players and his non-playing staff, Kadodia confirmed that his sponsorship from Msunduzi Municipality has also automatically been stopped because of relegation.

“The sponsorship is now gone because we are no longer in the PSL. Those were some of the conditions, that we keep the team in PSL, and it is a big blow for us …” he said.

Kadodia also said that next week he will officially explain all the facts, details and worth of their sponsorship from the local municipality.