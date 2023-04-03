Relief as Maritzburg United turn the corner

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United finally turned the corner on Sunday.

After a spirit-sapping stretch of six matches without a win in the DStv Premiership recently, Fadlu Davids’ relegation-threatened outfit breathed a collective sigh of relief when they edged TS Galaxy 2-1 in Mpumalanga last night.

Seasoned imports José Ali Meza and Amadou Soukouna were on target for the visitors from the Midlands in the first half at the Mbombela Stadium, and their defence ensured that Galaxy’s attack-minded combination only produced one goal in an entertaining encounter.

Though Maritzburg stayed in second-bottom position in the 16-team standings, they are now four points ahead of last-placed Marumo Gallants and two points behind third-bottom Chippa United.

Gallants have a game in hand though, while Galaxy stayed in seventh position.

Davids made changes to each department of his team for Sunday’s match, including King Ndlovu returning between the sticks ahead of Renaldo Leaner, and the young coach kept making changes during the game to keep his unit concentrated against marauding opponents on their own patch.

Davids’ attacking component was dominated by foreign players, and Venezuelan star Meza gave them a perfect start by scoring a great goal from outside the box after just 70 seconds of play.

Zambian striker Friday Samu had fed the ball to Meza in a counterattacking move, while French-Malian player Soukouna scored from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-1 following a handball incident inside the Galaxy box.

The home side’s only goal came from veteran striker Bernard Parker from inside the box in the 22nd minute, when he acted on an enterprising pass from Kamogelo Sebelebele and his shot took a slight deflection off an opposing defender .

The so-called Rockets would have had a second goal two minutes later through Marks Munyai but for the woodwork coming to Maritzburg’s rescue.

In the second half, the home team had plenty of possession and created waves of attacks, but just could not find a second goal against a relieved Maritzburg side.

When they had a penalty appeal turned down in the 77th minute, it only added to their frustration — while Davids’ men settled for a much-needed and confidence-boosting victory.

Maritzburg’s next match will be away to Sekhukhune United next Saturday, April 8.

Sekhukhune featured in the second match yesterday and posted a goalless draw against Golden Arrows in Durban.

Sekhukhune sit in ninth spot, while Arrows and Royal AM are just below them on the same points but with worse goal differences.

Meanwhile, two rescheduled matches will take place in midweek.

Mamelodi Sundowns host Cape Town City at 7.30 pm on Tuesday and Marumo Gallants entertain Royal AM at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.