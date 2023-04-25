Riders gear up for iconic sani2c

By Carl Peters

The sani2c mountain bike stage race spins forward to its 19th edition this week, and it has an increased prize purse to excite top riders.

The main competition of the KAP-backed event gets going in the southern Drakensberg on Thursday and ends in Scottsburgh on the coast on Saturday, with much natural beauty to be taken in by the participants along the way.

The more social element, called the Adventure, begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday, but uses the same route.

There is also going to be a non-stop, 24-hour version on May 13-14.

Recent Cape Epic champion Matt Beers is returning to the race on Thursday, after he missed last year’s version. He is riding for team Toyota Specialized and will be paired with Tristan Norjte.

After a second place in 2017 with Tim Hammond (Ryder RED E Spot Africa), he won the 2018 edition of the sani2c with teammate Nico Bell (NAD Pro), was second in 2019 with Stuart Marais (NAD Pro), and third in 2021 with Wessel Botha (Dev Nanotime).

Beers told the organisers:

sani2c is a great race and I’d really like to win it again. I think with Tristan, and our partnership, we have a really good chance. The route suits us both, and we can really work together to pull off a win. He’s raced this race one time before as a solo rider, so it’ll be quite cool to race as a team, and for me to come back after missing it last year.

However, another respected pair of Philip Buys and Alex Miller from PYGA Eurosteel will not be taking part due to XCO race commitments.

The sani2c covers 265 kilometres in the three days, starting from Glencairn farm in Himeville, near Underberg in the southern Drakensberg.

Day two sees riders descend into the Umkomaas Valley, the legendary “Umko Drop”, and climb out the Unitrans Iconic Climb.

On day three, riders make their way through Vernon Crookes Game Reserve, indigenous forest and sugar cane fields to get to the sea at Scottburgh.

Said Nortje:

It’s the most beautiful course in South Africa. The trails are so fast, and well-maintained. You can immediately see the amount of work that goes into it, the event itself is amazing. I did the ‘tent’ tour with my first event and absolutely loved it. ‘Pro’ riders normally don’t sleep in the race village and spend time at these events, and I absolutely loved being with all the people — I just felt so part of the race.

Reigning champions Marco Joubert and Wessel Botha will line up alongside teammates Pieter du Toit and Franko van Zyl, and the Imbuko Dev team will also be fielding a women’s team with Danielle Strydom and Karla Stumpf.

There is a strong combination of youth and experience in Arno du Toit and Keagan Bontekoning for team Insect Science that promises to be formidable.

According to organisers, the prize fund has been increased to R550 000, with the top three men’s teams and the top three women’s teams receiving equal prize money, as well as the top three male and female youth finishers.

A unique element on day three is that the “Pro” riders start last, making their way through the full field past the slowest riders.

This ensures that there are many riders already finished and a crowd waiting at the Scottburgh Golf Club to welcome in the winning teams, which creates a festive vibe.

The sani2c supports over 23 schools along its route, and community members and learners line the trails to support the riders.

The race can be followed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.