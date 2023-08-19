Road closures for Maritzburg SPAR Women’s race

By Witness Reporter

Participants and supporters of the Maritzburg SPAR Women’s 10/5km Challenge, which takes place on Sunday around Alexandra Park and the outskirts of the CBD, are asked to note the road closures and parking areas, to avoid traffic congestion on the day.

About 3 000 participants plus their supporters are expected to descend on the Alexandra Park area for the start of the race at 8 am in Princess Margaret Drive, opposite Maritzburg College.

Race director Brad Glasspoole advised participants to leave home early to avoid traffic and to note the road closure times, so they can get to the start line in time.

The road closures and times are as follows:

Balmoral Drive – closed from 3 am – 11 am

Princess Margaret Drive – closed from 3 am – 11 am

Park Drive between Princess Margaret Drive and Princess Elizabeth Drive – closed from 3 am – 11 am

Princess Elizabeth Drive – closed from 3 am – 11 am

Park Drive from College Road to Princess Margaret Drive – closed from 7 am – 11 am

Alexandra Road from Cross Road to Alan Paton Avenue – closed (inbound only) from 7 am – 10 am

Alan Paton Avenue from Alexandra Road to Burger Street – closed (inbound only) from 7 am – 8.30 am

Alexandra Road between Alan Paton Avenue and Jesmond Road – closed in both directions from 7.30 am until approximately 8.45 am.

West Street / College Road (away from the CBD) closed from 7 am till approximately 10 am

Residents in the New Scotland Road area of Pelham will be able to access their residence from Campsdrift Road and egress via College Road towards the CBD between 7 am and 10 am.

Parking for the event is on the soccer fields off Prince Charles Drive (next to the BMX track), which can be accessed via Alan Paton Avenue / Chief Albert Luthuli Street (near Alexandra Baths) into Park Drive.

Additional Parking will be on the fields adjacent to Kershaw Park Tennis Club off Chief Albert Luthuli Street.

Online entries are closed, but manual entires can still be done at Race Registration today from 10 am to 3 pm at The Oval Cricket Ground, Alexandra Park.

No cash can be accepted — only debit or credit cards can be used for payment.

The field is limited to 3 000 participants.

For more info visit the official race on https://sparwomensrace.co.za/maritzburg/