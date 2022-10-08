Road running events in Pietermaritzburg and the KZN Midlands ‘on track’

Jerry Barnes

Local road runners can carry on concentrating on their training programmes to stay in shape because all local road races are still on and will definitely take place.

Recently a lot of athletics clubs around KwaZulu-Natal were forced to either cancel or postpone their races due to the lack of sponsorship.

Last week the KwaZulu-Natal Athletics road running chairperson Ray Khanyile officially made a plea directed at all KZN’s municipalities to save the sport by coming on board as sponsors.

Organisers of upcoming local races in the Midlands have bravely confirmed that their events would be going ahead as planned.

Races continue

The Adventist 21,1 km in Ladysmith scheduled for October 16 was confirmed by Sifiso Mdakane, Adventist Athletics Club chairperson. The start/finish will be at Wimpy Park.

I can confirm to you that our race is still on. Entries are also coming in thick and fast, which is a good sign.

The popular annual Parklane Superspar Capital Climb, 15 km run/walk and 5 km run/walk will be staged on October 30 and as usual it is expected to attract thousands of participants from all over the Greater Pietermaritzburg area.

One of the organisers and chairperson of the Midlands Athletics Club, Tony Morrison says they won’t be surprised if they received a couple of entries from outside KwaZulu-Natal.

Morrison also confirmed that this year’s race will be “spiced up” by the changes of the old route.

This year we won’t be allowed to use the Old Sweetwaters Road, but we will still be able to pass the World’s View point, which is exciting for the runners.

Another local crowd-puller and annual event, Save Orion Race, 21,1 km run/walk and 10 km run/walk is scheduled for November 13 and according to Orion AC chairperson Ajith Deena, preparations are “going smooth and expecting a big event as usual”.

The Mathews Meyiwa Half Marathon scheduled for October 23 at Hammarsdale Sports Ground will also go ahead as planned, according to Hammarsdale AC’s chairperson and organiser of the event, Richard Bhengu.