Royal AM aim to build form

By Carl Peters

Royal AM will simply seek to build on their first win of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership as they start a demanding sequence of fixtures on Wednesday.

When coach John Maduka’s men edged TS Galaxy 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday with a strike from veteran defender Thabo Matlaba, it followed heavy losses to Stellenbosch at home and Orlando Pirates away, and a goalless draw against AmaZulu in the season-opener at Harry Gwala Stadium.

It was unusual for Maduka’s inconsistent “RAM” to have three of their first four fixtures of the 30-game league campaign scheduled at home.

ALSO READ | Royal AM bag first win

But now they face a near-opposite situation.

They have to tackle three consecutive games on the road — against Chippa United on Wednesday, Kaizer Chiefs on September 16 and Polokwane City on September 30, according to the Premier Soccer League’s website.

In addition, when they return to “HGS” on October 3, they have to lock horns with the star-studded title favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns.

RAM manager Richard Makhoba said on Tuesday that their win over Galaxy on Sunday raised spirits in their camp and they plan to tackle each game as it comes, as the most sensible thing to do.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United win National First Division opener

The mood in camp is good, after that win over Galaxy, and we have no new injuries or suspensions to worry about at the moment. But we know that it’s not going to be a walk in the park, because Chippa are tough to beat.

The Samuel Manganyi-skippered team from Pietermaritzburg currently have midfielder Hopewell Cele as their top scorer on two goals, while Chippa have not seen any of their players score more than one goal so far.

The Eastern Cape outfit took their points tally to six from five outings when they defeated struggling Cape Town Spurs 1-0 at Athlone Stadium last Friday, where Ronaldo Maarman found the net just before the interval for the Chilli Boys.

In their four meetings since RAM became a top-flight outfit two seasons ago, Maduka’s team notched two victories and two draws against Chippa.

ALSO READ | Observatory backs Sundowns to retain DStv Premiership title

Meanwhile, two of the clubs on Wednesday’s bill have yet to win a game from four outings — AmaZulu and Spurs.

Pablo Franco Martin’s Usuthu will bid to turn around a stretch of one loss and three draws against Galaxy in Durban on Wednesday evening, while Shaun Bartlett’s basement-lying Spurs visit Swallows in another 7.30 pm kick-off following four straight losses.

WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES

Polokwane City v Mamelodi Sundowns

Stellenbosch v Kaizer Chiefs

Moroka Swallows v Cape Town Spurs

Richards Bay v Sekhukhune Utd

Chippa Utd v Royal AM

AmaZulu v TS Galaxy

* All matches at 7.30 pm except Polokwane game at 5 pm.