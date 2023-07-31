Royal AM and AmaZulu gear up ahead of Premiership season opener

By Carl Peters

Royal AM and AmaZulu will look to finalise their preparations this week before they meet each other in the opening round of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership at Harry Gwala Stadium next Saturday.

This after the two ambitious clubs from KwaZulu-Natal continued their pre-season training by featuring in the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Legacy Cup in Ulundi over the weekend.

The four-team exhibition tournament saw John Maduka’s Royal AM edge Pablo Franco’s AmaZulu 1-0 in the final, with the scorer being Simphiwe Cele in the first half and Usuthu also suffering a red card to Sphesihle Mduna in the same period.

AmaZulu’s new faces included Rowan Human from Maritzburg United and Michel Espinosa from France, who is reportedly on trial at the Durban club.

Royal AM, by contrast, have to make good use of their old players because of the club’s transfer ban, which stemmed from a money-related case involving their former striker Samir Nurkovic.

It would appear to be in the club’s interests for owner Shauwn Mkhize to use some of her well-documented riches and settle matters with Nurkovic as soon as possible to reduce the risk of coach Maduka’s existing squad becoming too “stale” during the long season.

However, in the semi-finals of the event at Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium in Zululand on Saturday, “RAM” managed to beat Richards Bay 2-0, with a brace of goals from Mfundo Thikazi, while AmaZulu won 2-1 against Mbabane Swallows from across the border.

Usuthu’s scorers in that game were Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Augustine Kwem.

Next Saturday’s KwaZulu-Natal derby between the two clubs at “HGS” in Pietermaritzburg is due to start at 5.30pm and will be Royal AM’s first official home game of the Premiership season at the council-owned stadium.

They previously used the Maritzburg United-dominated venue when they were still campaigning in the lower league a few seasons ago.

The new Premiership fixtures will be kick-started by Sekhukhune United versus Mamelodi Sundowns at 7.30pm on Friday – two teams who will be playing in the next edition of African inter-club competitions.

DStv Premiership Opening Fixtures:

Friday

Sekhukhune Utd v Mamelodi Sundowns – 7.30pm

Saturday

Golden Arrows v Moroka Swallows – 3pm

SuperSport Utd v Richards Bay – 3pm

Royal AM v AmaZulu – 5.30pm

Stellenbosch v Orlando Pirates – 8pm

Sunday

TS Galaxy v Cape Town Spurs – 3pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa Utd – 3pm

Cape Town City v Polokwane City – 5.30pm.