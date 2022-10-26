Royal AM and Cape Town City secure uplifting victories

Carl Peters

Royal AM and Cape Town City managed to secure uplifting victories in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday night, but the Maritzburg United-Mamelodi Sundowns fixture hit a snag for the second time.

Royal AM ran out 3-1 winners over Golden Arrows in their Durban derby at a wet and windy Chatsworth Stadium, while Cape Town City came from behind to edge Chippa United 2-1 in another coastal affair at Cape Town Stadium.

But heavy rain caused Maritzburg’s clash with Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium to be delayed by almost an hour and the match’s new finishing time was going to be past the newspaper’s print deadline.

The fixture was initially scheduled for earlier this month, but was pushed back to Tuesday due to Sundowns having an African commitment at that time.

The two teams entered Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday night with equal desire to end recent setbacks, only for the downpour to force referee Cedric Muvhali into the safety step of a much-delayed start.

Before the kick-off, Maritzburg showed several changes on their team sheet and a new captain in Keegan Ritchie. Sundowns, on the other hand, were again without lethal striker Peter Shalulile as rumours circulated that he had more of a disagreement with the club than an injury that was keeping him sidelined, but the Brazilians were already three goals to the good at half-time.

In Durban, Royal AM arrested a three-match losing streak in the domestic league by drilling Arrows in conditions that featured less severe rain at Chatsworth Stadium than what was experienced at Harry Gwala Stadium. Arrows have now gone four matches without a win.

Royal AM took an early lead when Ricardo Nascimento used his head to set up Lesvin Stoffels to score from close range with just seven minutes on the clock.

Arrows were also in an attacking mood and equalised in the 32nd minute when Sbonelo Cele beat goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo from inside the box.

Ruzaigh Gamildien restored the home side’s lead in the 42nd minute when he converted a clever pass into the box from Elias Pelembe.

The second half saw Arrows increase their share of the exchanges in this mid-table battle and they earned a penalty in the 75th minute through a handball involving Nascimento in the box. But Nduduzo Sibaya failed to beat goalkeeper Ngcobo from the spot, while Ngcobo injured his hip and left the field.

The home side went on to score a third goal through substitute Motebang Sera in the 89th minute to condemn Arrows to their fifth loss of the season.

In Cape Town, Eric Tinkler’s struggling Cape Town City put an end to Chippa’s recent winning streak with two goals in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Despite City’s dominance, Ronaldo Maarman put Chippa ahead with help from Siphesihle Luthuli in the 31st minute, which seemed to add pressure to Tinkler’s position.

However, Nkanyisa Mayo equalised for the hosts in the 72nd minute and Thamsanqa Mkhize grabbed the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Wednesday sees MTN8 finalists AmaZulu looking to end a seven-match winless run in the league when they visit Marumo Gallants in Limpopo.