Royal AM call on local fans for support

By Jerry Barnes

It will be interesting to see whether local DStv Premiership team Royal AM can attract a decent crowd at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, when they host Richards Bay in a KZN derby clash at 3.30 pm.

As previously indicated on various media platforms, since Thwihli Thwahla moved away from Chatsworth Stadium in Durban to their new home at Harry Gwala Stadium, getting enough spectators has almost been impossible. On top of that, their results have also been poor.

But judging by RAM’s last performance against Cape Town Spurs away in Cape Town, when they won 2-1, passionate local soccer followers might be tempted to motivate Thwihli Thwahla to keep their winning form.

Also, RAM’s officials have recently been working behind the scenes, sending statements to media houses in order to drum up support from in and around Pietermaritzburg.

A statement sent to The Witness this week quoted RAM’s president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize pleading with local supporters to attend home fixtures.

… Mkhize has made a call to people from Pietermaritzburg and across the district of uMgungundlovu to come in numbers on Sunday to support the team. Football on Sundays presents an opportunity for the families from different areas to take some time off and enjoy the South African elite football exhibition. Football is a universal language of unity, love, social cohesion and national building.

RAM’s head coach John Maduka on Thursday told The Witness that he was impressed with the way his side played against Spurs away in Cape Town.

Maduka said he feels that if his players can keep up the same form and mentality, the visitors on Sunday may find things difficult.

The former Mthatha Bucks and ex- Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder also said he is aware that the KwaZulu-Natal derby is expected to be difficult for both teams, but playing at home and in front of the home crowd will be an advantage.

To play Richards Bay in the KZN derby won’t be just an easy walk in the park. It’s going to be a very difficult one. I can assure you that we don’t take them for granted but we are just lucky that we will be playing at home. Playing at home is a motivation on its own and also the spectators’ support is always important and a big plus for us.

The public have been asked to note that hospitality tickets are available at different rates.

Hospitality tickets, which include VIP parking and VIP reserved seating, cosmopolitan menu, team replica jersey worth R300, and partners’ complimentary discount vouchers, will cost R1 000 per ticket.

Enquiries can be sent to Kuselwe Mcaba at Kmcaba@royalam.co.za or call 078 949 9153.

In response to the complaints about the sale of tickets, the team has decided (on top of the ticket sales at Webtickets and Pick n Pay across the country) to team up with Sasol YMCA in Pietermaritzburg to sell tickets at R80 and replica jerseys at R300.

Meanwhile, the local Motsepe Foundation Championships (National First Division) team Maritzburg United will play Marumo Gallants on Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm).