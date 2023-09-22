Royal Am coach Maduka eager to fix shaky defence

By Jerry Barnes

Royal AM head coach John Maduka might be spending sleepless nights figuring out what needs to be done to fix his shaky defence.

On Wednesday night at Harry Gwala Stadium, RAM played against Sekhukhune United and lost 1-0.

During the game the home side defenders were often caught napping.

What was also notable was that at some stage Maduka’s defenders looked confused and unsure what to do, especially when the opposition was on the counter attack.

ALSO READ | Royal AM to host Sekhukhune at Harry Gwala Stadium

It should definitely be troubling to Maduka that his defence has leaked a lot of goals to date.

For sure, RAM are among the three teams who have shipped the highest number of goals.

Goals scored against them number 10, while Cape Town Spurs have dropped their guard 12 times and Golden Arrows let in nine goals.

Maduka agreed that the 1-0 loss on Wednesday was disappointing, he promised to bounce back.

He also confirmed that his team committed a couple of “basic” mistakes against the visitors.

“We are disappointed and I thought it was just one of those nights,” he said.

We were just unlucky and committed individual errors. I also felt we dropped so deep during the second half and this encouraged the opponents to attack. We are going to correct our mistakes and look better in the next game.

RAM’s next fixture will be away at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 30 against Polokwane City.

Maduka said his players generally do okay when playing away and they will hope to keep it that away next week.

on Saturday the focus will shift to the MTN8 semi-finals 2nd leg, as Mamelodi Sundowns will be hosting Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium at 3pm.

During the first leg Chiefs and Sundowns played to a one-all draw.

ALSO READ | Royal AM, Maritzburg keep unbeaten run in Premiership, NFD intact

In another MTN8 semifinals 2nd leg on Sunday, Orlando Pirates will be visited by Stellenbosch at 3pm. Pirates won the first leg 2-1.

Meanwhile, the local team campaigning in the National First Division, also known as Motsepe Foundation Championship, Maritzburg United are still unbeaten and doing well. So far, they have played three games — winning two and drawing one. On Sunday afternoon, they will seek to maintain their good run when they visit Baroka.

The log table is currently led by newly-promoted Orbit College from Rustenburg, who will look to maintain their perfect start with fourth straight win away to Upington City at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.