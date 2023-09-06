Royal AM coach Maduka looks to push his side harder

By Jerry Barnes

Royal AM coach John Maduka is impressed by the way his players have been performing lately, but is looking to push them harder to do even better.

After a slow start to the DStv Premiership season, Maduka on Tuesday said he is pleased with the way his side managed to win two games on the trot in the past fortnight.

He said the process is heading in the right direction.

I think we are on the right track and I can see where we are going. Although it’s early to be celebrating, I am impressed that the players are now starting to head in the right direction and playing effectively as a team. I must say we are not yet where I want us to be, but slowly we will get there.

The Harry Gwala Stadium-based “Thwihli Thwahla” started their new campaign on a low note when they played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours AmaZulu at home on August 5.

They were then walloped 4-2 at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium by red-hot Orlando Pirates in their second game on August 8.

They then lost 3-1 against the hard-running Stellenbosch FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 18.

Maduka’s side finally managed to turn the corner on August 27 at home when they edged TS Galaxy 1-0.

They kept their winning form when they beat Chippa United 3-2 away at Mandela Bay Stadium last week.

They are now sitting in ninth position after playing five games, winning two, drawing once and losing twice.

They have found the net seven times, with nine goals scored against them.

On September 16, they will travel to FNB Stadium to face Kaizer Chiefs, and will be away to Polokwane City at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 30.

On October 3, they will host reigning champions Mamelodi Stadium at Harry Gwala Stadium.