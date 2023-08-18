Royal AM eye first win

By Carl Peters

No new injuries or suspensions in camp, but pressure to start winning matches.

That is Royal AM’s situation going into their DStv Premiership encounter with hard-to-crack Stellenbosch at Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30pm on Friday.

This second home match of the new league season for coach John Maduka’s unsettled men follows two unremarkable results — a goalless draw against AmaZulu at home and a 4-2 pasting by title-chasing Orlando Pirates away.

In contrast, Stellenbosch have recorded two wins and one loss from three league and cup outings combined so far.

However, Royal AM manager Richard Makhoba said while confirming the manpower situation on Thursday, that coach Maduka, skipper Patrick Maswanganyi and company are very determined to turn the corner this evening.

We have seem some surprising results around the country so far, which tells you that all 16 teams in the league want to give a good account of themselves.

“It is no different with us. We want to bring happiness into our camp and be the pride of Msunduzi, while also being a proudly KwaZulu-Natal club.”

The latter aim seems to require that Makhoba’s outfit do more marketing than they did for their opening game against AmaZulu at Harry Gwala Stadium two weeks ago, because a modest crowd was in attendance on that day.

Some people complained afterwards about the higher-than-normal ticket price for what was the first KwaZulu-Natal derby of the season in Pietermaritzburg, but Makhoba said on Thursday that the entry fee for today’s match is the standard R40.

In addition, fans will be able to buy the club’s replica kit for just R200 at the stadium from 4 pm.

We have been doing marketing activations and believe the crowd size will grow, considering that Royal AM is a brand that is known throughout the country.

That is partly due to the relatively young club being very active on social media.

But Makhoba and his people will know that the best form of marketing in the sporting world is positive results, while they enjoy being the main tenants of Harry Gwala Stadium ahead of Maritzburg United, with support from local politicians.

They will also be aware of the hugely apparent need to somehow get their current transfer ban cleared as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, this early part of the 2023/24 Premiership has seen Egoli glamour outfit Kaizer Chiefs collect only one point from two outings, while AmaZulu have gathered just one point more.

But newly-promoted Cape Town Spurs and Richards Bay have done worse in losing both the games they played to date.

Chiefs will bid for their first league win when they visit TS Galaxy in the only match on Sunday as part of this weekend’s six-game bill, while AmaZulu host Richards Bay in a provincial derby on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United entertain Cape Town City tonight, Polokwane City host Spurs in a battle of rookies on Saturday afternoon, and Chippa United will be challenged to stop visiting Mamelodi Sundowns from bagging their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night.

More games will follow in midweek next week.