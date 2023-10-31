Royal AM in a spot of bother

By Jerry Barnes

Royal AM appear to be a team in real trouble.

Disturbing allegations on social media that the club might be sold and that former Manning Rangers captain Clinton Larsen is expected to join the side are claimed to be untrue, but maybe that is just for now.

The media reports claims that RAM owner Shauwn Mkhize is open to selling the club amid a financial crisis.

The current RAM head coach John Maduka told The Witness on Monday that it is difficult to talk about rumours of the team getting sold, because in the camp everything is looking normal and they have not heard anything about the matter from their management.

ALSO READ | Royal AM coach Maduka prepared to ‘soldier on’ despite feeling the pressure

We are carrying on with our duties as normal every day. We also attend our training sessions as usual and we did not hear anything like that from our management. READ MORE Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected in KZN on Tuesday

When asked about Larsen joining his technical bench or becoming co-coach at RAM, Maduka said it’s news to him.

“As I said, we are all just performing our duties as usual. I am not sure where all these stories are coming from and again, nobody said anything to me about that matter.”

Also known as Thwihli Thwahla, his team suffered their fifth defeat when they lost to 3-1 SuperSport United in their DStv Premiership match at Tuks Stadium last Thursday.

Mkhize and her entourage looked stunned in the stands after the defeat.

They last won against Chippa United, playing away in August.

Following the loss to SuperSport, the side dropped to 14th on the DStv Premiership table, with eight points after nine matches.

But Maduka’s job hasn’t been made easier by the club’s transfer ban. Maduka promised to carry on fighting until they “turn the corner”.

According to him, his team is not playing badly and are not a “lightweight” compared with other teams, but for now are just unlucky and get punished at critical times.

We are trying our best and when we face our opponents, they also feel pressure from us, but maybe for now we are just unlucky and maybe it’s our silly mistakes during the crucial stages of the game.

RAM president Mkhize and the general manager Richard Makhoba did not respond to WhatsApp messages sent to them and did not answer their phones.

RAM’s next home game is on November 7 at Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United are under pressure to bounce back from an unexpected loss. Maritzburg and log-leading Orbit College both dropped points in the Motsepe Foundation Championship after failing to win their respective matches.

The Team of Choice succumbed to a 1-0 loss against JDR Stars at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Maritzburg had a promising start to the 2023/24 season in the NFD after being relegated from the DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ | Royal AM hit by controversial, off-the-field incidents

The Team Of Choice won four games in the league, drawing three while losing on two occasions.

They are currently sitting fourth on the NFD log with 15 points.

Elsewhere, Orbit College dropped points after losing 1-0 to struggling Venda Football Academy at Soshanguve Giant Stadium. Maritzburg will visit Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium today at 3.30pm.