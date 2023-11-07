Royal AM look to reset as they take on Arrows

By Jerry Barnes

PSL action will be back at Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30 pm on Tuesday when Royal AM host Golden Arrows as part of a DStv Premiership midweek programme.

The clash of these two KwaZulu-Natal giants is expected to not only be an entertaining affair but also played in the spirit of a big derby.

But it remains to be seen whether RAM will be able to fill the stadium, or at least attract a decent crowd from Pietermaritzburg.

Since they took over “residential status” at Harry Gwala Stadium at the beginning of the season, it has been difficult for them to pack the 12 000-capacity venue.

Maritzburg United, the former residents of the stadium who are now competing in the National First Division (Motsepe Foundation Championship), were known for their Friday night fixtures which were always crowd-pullers.

Will RAM be able to turn the corner at home and change their dismal form?

They have played nine games, won twice, drawn twice, lost five times, with 14 goals scored against them, and have been able to score only eight goals and collect eight points. They are sitting in 13th position on the log.

The visitors, Arrows, are having the best season of their lives in the league.

Although they lost to their neighbours AmaZulu 3-0 in the Carling Knockout over the weekend, their campaign in the current season has taken a lot of people by surprise.

They are sitting in third position, and have collected 20 points after nine games.

Abafana Bes’thende are expected to walk onto the field of play with their heads held high because they are favourites.

RAM’s head coach John Maduka and the general manager Richard Makhoba were not available to comment, though.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United are sitting in fourth place in the National First Division standings.

This after The Team of Choice beat Orbit College FC, the log leaders, 3-1 last Saturday at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Their next game will be against La Masia on Friday at 3.30 pm at Isak Steyl Stadium in Vanderbijlpark.