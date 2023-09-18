Royal AM, Maritzburg keep unbeaten run in Premiership, NFD intact

By Carl Peters

For local football clubs Royal AM and Maritzburg United, life is not too bad at the moment in the DStv Premiership and National First Division, respectively.

Both of them are sitting on three-match unbeaten runs following the weekend’s gutsy activities, despite earlier concerns about how the season would progress for them.

Royal AM’s goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday followed wins over Chippa United away and TS Galaxy at home by coach John Maduka’s side.

Though Maduka’s men started the season with two losses and a draw, they now sit in the top six of the standings with eight points from six matches played overall.

At “Soccer City” on Saturday evening, the spectators saw Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile go closest to finding the net for Chiefs in a fixture that ended with RAM goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo being voted Man of the Match.

Maduka’s team’s next assignment will be against Sekhukhune United in the domestic league at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday in a 7.30pm kick-off.

Brandon Truter’s Sekhukhune United promise to arrive in Pietermaritzburg in good spirits after a grand debut in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

They registered a 3-1 victory over DR Congo’s St Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round, first leg in Polokwane, with goals from Chibuike Ohizu, Jamie Webber and Tresor Tshibwabwa.

They had qualified for Africa’s second-tier inter-club competition by finishing runners-up to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup at the end of last season in May.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United showed they mean business in the First Division, which is also known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship, by beating Casric Stars 2-0 in Durban after goals from midfielders Tumelo Njoti and Kevin Maswanganyi.

The game also featured Maritzburg’s new loan signing from SuperSport United, striker Mamour Niang of Senegal.

Coach Zipho Dlangalala’s mixture of youth and experience have pocketed seven points from their first three starts of the 30-game campaign, despite all of those matches having taken place outside Pietermaritzburg.

Their next assignment will also feature a road trip, to Baroka next weekend.

However, the former DStv Premiership outfit had to play their first two home matches of the current season in Durban after getting kicked out of Harry Gwala Stadium in favour of RAM.

They are due to start playing out of a supposedly revived Woodburn Stadium from next month and then a vastly refitted Northdale Stadium from January.