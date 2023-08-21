Royal AM suffer second loss in three games

By Carl Peters

Royal AM’s struggles have underlined the four KwaZulu-Natal clubs’ collective slow start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.

John Maduka’s men not only suffered their second loss in three games when they went down 3-1 to Stellenbosch at their new home at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, but also extended their goals-against tally to seven from just 270 minutes of regulation play.

ALSO READ | Royal AM eye first win

The three goals they conceded in front of a good crowd at “HGS” added to the four they shipped against Orlando Pirates in their previous match in Egoli, which followed a goalless draw against AmaZulu at home in their opening game of the season.

It would appear that Maduka really has his work cut out to improve defensive issues as part of an overall bid to prevent his club’s current transfer ban from keeping them at the base of the standings.

With their one point from three games and minus-four goal difference, “RAM” currently sit in third-bottom position.

Richards Bay have had an equally poor beginning to the 30-game campaign, with two losses and a draw of their own.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United re-hire Zambian striker Samu

Kataino Tembo’s team have scored one goal and conceded four to date, not saying much for their “Natal Rich Boyz” nickname.

In addition, they don’t have a home ground for the second season running due to council-rated unfinished work on their old home.

AmaZulu are the third KZN outfit who have yet to register a win.

Their goalless stalemate with Richards Bay in Durban on Saturday was their third consecutive draw.

What’s more, recently-signed club coach Pablo Franco Martin from Spain has yet to see his men find the back of the net.

The last team from the province in the top flight, Golden Arrows are only a point better off than AmaZulu following a win, loss and draw to date.

Having been hammered 4-0 by Sundowns in their last outing in Pretoria last Tuesday, which took their goals-conceded average to two per match, “Abafana Bes’thende” seemingly also need to work on doing things better on both sides of the pitch.

Of course, KZN football already started the season three weeks ago with one team down from last season.

ALSO READ | Home ground woes for Maritzburg United

Relegated Maritzburg United will open their campaign in the National First Division against Milford at HGS on Friday.

That will be a provincial derby in the Motsepe Foundation-sponsored promotion division, after Milford took over the affairs of financially-challenged Uthongathi in July.

Milford previously campaigned in the highest amateur division, the ABC Motsepe League.

KZN fans will, no doubt, be hoping that matters improve for the province’s representatives in the country’s two professional leagues sooner rather than later.