Royal AM to host Sekhukhune at Harry Gwala Stadium

By Jerry Barnes

The buzz will be back at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday evening when Royal AM host visitors from Limpopo, Sekhukhune United, at 7.30 pm.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit will hope to capitalise on their recent form and collect maximum points at home.

RAM is settling in well at their new home ground and the team seems to be responding well to coach John Maduka’s instructions.

After six games, they are in position six, having managed two wins, scored seven goals, played two draws and gathered eight points.

Maduka should perhaps be concentrating on his defence because so far they have leaked nine goals.

What is also expected to be a mental boost for RAM is goalless draw against Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi came into the contest having been unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, including two consecutive wins in the league.

What was notable against Chiefs was that Maduka’s charges showed good composure defensively and always looked threatening going forward on the counterattack.

Maduka also gave the experienced and Eastwood-born striker Sedwyn George a good run and his presence in the field of play was effective.

George’s ability to hold the ball for his teammates and brilliantly run off the ball can be a match-winner if given a fair chance to play.

On Tuesday, Maduka said his team is showing positive signs and is slowly taking the direction that he wants his side to take.

He added that the Limpopo outfit would be totally a “different case” to Chiefs and that they have to be cautious against the visitors.

He also said he would like to see his players keep their current form to help them move up the log table.

Hopefully, the likes of Hopewell Cele, Mfundo Thikazi, Thabo Matlaba and Ruzaigh Gamildien will have a good outing.

Also on Wednesday, the country is expected to be divided when Orlando Pirates lock horns against the reigning DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

Another much-anticipated match will see SuperSport United take on Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Stellenbosch 0 – 2 Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay 1 – 2 Chippa Utd

Cape Town Spurs 1 – 2 Golden Arrows