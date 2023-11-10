Royal AM upbeat ahead of clash with Cape Town City

By Jerry Barnes

Royal AM are likely to go into Friday’s DStv Premiership game against Cape Town City as favourites at DHL Cape Town Stadium at 7.30 pm.

On Tuesday, at Harry Gwala Stadium, MaMkhize’s team surprised some soccer pundits when they broke their four-game losing streak and beat neighbours Golden Arrows 1-0.

It was Arrow’s second KwaZulu-Natal derby defeat in a row.

RAM’s goal was scored by Menzi Masuku in the second minute of the first stanza.

Masuku (30), who was starting in his first game since early August, found his rhythm easily.

The solid win against Abafana Bes’thende will be good news for Thwihli Thwahla.

Collecting three points against Arrows has pushed RAM up to eighth spot on the DStv log table and victory could mean they are finally turning the corner.

During the game the home side played with purpose and motivation, and dominated the game at some stage.

After the game, RAM’s head coach John Maduka said even though his side knew that they were playing against a good team full of players who are good on the ball and quick on the break, they were able to frustrate them.

We played a game they did not like, by limiting them when in ball possession and not allowing them enough space. We also took the game to them, played long balls and it worked for us.

While RAM may feel that they are back in form, the challenge they face is that Cape Town City also won this week — 2-1 against Chippa United at DHL Cape Town Stadium.

Maduka, however, said the win against Arrows will play a major role in the players’ “psychological strength” for their next game.

Full list of fixtures

Friday: DHL Cape Town Stadium — Royal AM vs Cape Town City (7.30 pm)

Saturday: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium — Polokwane City vs Moroka Swallows (3.30 pm)

FNB Stadium — Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates (3.30 pm)

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium — Chippa United vs Stellenbosch (8 pm)

Sunday: Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale — Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu (3.30 pm)

King Goodwill Stadium — Richards Bay vs Cape Town Spurs (3.30pm)